Is Qeeka Home (Cayman) (HKG:1739) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HKG:1739) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Qeeka Home (Cayman) Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Qeeka Home (Cayman) had CN¥12.0m of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥874.1m, one year before. But it also has CN¥1.16b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥1.15b net cash.

SEHK:1739 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Strong Is Qeeka Home (Cayman)'s Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Qeeka Home (Cayman) had liabilities of CN¥633.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥15.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.16b as well as receivables valued at CN¥164.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥678.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Qeeka Home (Cayman) is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Qeeka Home (Cayman) has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Qeeka Home (Cayman) can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Qeeka Home (Cayman) managed to grow its revenue by 34%, to CN¥737m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Qeeka Home (Cayman)?

While Qeeka Home (Cayman) lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of CN¥13m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We think its revenue growth of 34% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. For riskier companies like Qeeka Home (Cayman) I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.