QelviQ Named Best Wine Sommelier of 2023 By TravelsHQ

QelviQ, Your Personal Sommelier has been named the top wine tech and best personal sommelier of 2023 by TravelsHQ, a lifestyle and travel publication.

QelviQ, a uniquely designed personal digital sommelier has been recognized for its technological capabilities. The device brings every type of wine to its ideal serving temperature. It is controlled by a smart wine app Ask QelviQ; just snap a photo of the label and it will advise on the ideal temperature, keep track of your wine inventory, and advise on the perfect food pairing for that wine.

“This year’s best and most innovative new wine tech goes to QelviQ, the best personal sommelier!” Wrote TravelsHQ.

TravelsHQ also announced that QelviQ was their #1 pick due to “The combination of tech and craftsmanship.”

The QelviQ team is proud to have their work recognized, which has consisted of dedication and research into the product. “After eight years of research, including 315 test prototypes, 36 product iterations, and four live production batches, we created QelviQ, Your Personal Sommelier, a product that will change how you experience wine.” - Helena Verellen (Co-Founder of QelviQ)

QelviQ states that its mission is to build an ecosystem of Sommelier services to serve a growing community of wine enthusiasts that will enhance their experience of the world's most divine drink with the help of state-of-the-art technology.

About QelviQ:

QelviQ is an expertly designed personal sommelier. The accompanying QelviQ app, downloadable from all app stores, knows the perfect wine temperature and sends the information to your QelviQ. The sommelier brings your wine to the optimal temperature, advises you on Wine2Food and Food2Wine pairing, and keeps track of your wine inventory.

