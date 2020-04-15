What Is QEX Logistics's (NZSE:QEX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding QEX Logistics (NZSE:QEX) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 33% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 17% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 42% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does QEX Logistics's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 36.22 that there is some investor optimism about QEX Logistics. The image below shows that QEX Logistics has a higher P/E than the average (14.9) P/E for companies in the logistics industry.

That means that the market expects QEX Logistics will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

QEX Logistics shrunk earnings per share by 55% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does QEX Logistics's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

QEX Logistics's net debt is 13% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On QEX Logistics's P/E Ratio

QEX Logistics has a P/E of 36.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.9. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about QEX Logistics over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 27.2 back then to 36.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.