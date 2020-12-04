Qgiv Announces Record-Breaking Giving Tuesday for the Company with Millions Raised by Nonprofits

Qgiv

Qgiv reports an increase in online giving of 108% with human services, food and nutrition, and education organizations receiving the most support.

Lakeland, FLA., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, had a record-breaking Giving Tuesday for the seventh consecutive year. Qgiv clients raised millions on Giving Tuesday, with a 108% increase in dollars raised on the platform and a 100% increase in the total number of donations. This marks Qgiv’s most successful fundraising day in company history.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, more and more nonprofits have adopted digital fundraising tools,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “And despite economic hardship and the challenges this year has presented, we continue to see an outpouring of generosity toward nonprofits and the causes they represent. We’re proud to offer digital fundraising tools that make online giving easy for thousands of nonprofits, and we’re immensely proud of our clients’ Giving Tuesday fundraising success during this unprecedented year.”

Fundraising growth experienced on the Qgiv platform correlates with the increased adoption of online fundraising tools by nonprofits since the onset of the pandemic and national increases in online giving. The total number of nonprofit organizations using Qgiv for their Giving Tuesday fundraising campaigns increased 29% from 2019. The largest donation made was $100,000, with an average donation amount of $160.

“With nearly all in-person summer and fall fundraising events canceled due to COVID-19, the ability to raise money online with reliable and secure technology became paramount for nonprofits,” said Chris Morata, Qgiv’s vice president of product development. “Our tools are intentionally designed to make online fundraising easy, and they include engaging features like a modern mobile-first design, recurring giving prompts, and social sharing options which are key in building a successful Giving Tuesday campaign.”

Qgiv clients incorporated peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, and data tools offered within Qgiv’s complete fundraising suite into their Giving Tuesday campaigns. These features provide a comprehensive fundraising platform that can help nonprofits ­raise more on Giving Tuesday and beyond.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

CONTACT: Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com


