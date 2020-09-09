QHR Health Acquires Revenue Cycle Provider, Resolution

Adding comprehensive revenue cycle management services drives quantifiable value to clients and supports efforts to strengthen independent community healthcare across the country

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, the largest healthcare shared services company for non-urban hospitals and health systems nationwide, announced today the acquisition of revenue cycle service provider, Resolution.

Headquartered near Boulder, Colorado, Resolution has served rural, independent community and acute care hospitals across the U.S. for over 20 years. Recognized as a leader in the field, Resolution was built to specifically to address the unique and complex financial reimbursement challenges faced by independent community health provider organizations.

"The acquisition of Resolution answers a specific need our clients face every day, ensuring they have systems and capabilities in place to monitor, track and collect the revenue they are entitled to for services rendered to their patients," said Dwayne Gunter, President of QHR Health. "Resolution has served many of our clients for years, and they understand the unique landscape of rural healthcare. Our ability to directly offer a full spectrum of revenue cycle capabilities enhances our value to clients and supports our mission to strengthen independent community healthcare across the country."

By adding over 70 hospital revenue cycle experts across the U.S., the deal adds depth to QHR Health's financial services offering and needed bench strength to support client-based revenue cycle management personnel. With the power of an integrated suite of revenue cycle services, Resolution brings the right tools and analysis to help clients heighten their financial position with sound investments, expanded markets, and meaningful long-term financial relationship decisions.

Robin Bradbury, founder of Resolution, will serve on QHR's executive committee as Senior Vice President of QHR Health and President of Resolution.

"Joining forces with QHR will greatly enhance our capabilities and open the door to new opportunities for the hospitals we serve," said Bradbury. "We look forward to continuing to serve our existing clients with the same focus and dedication they have come to expect from us, and to bring our expertise and revenue cycle management acumen to new clients as part of the QHR Health family."

About QHR Health

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns, to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Quorum Health, QHR Health maintains a distinct business model with separate operations and a dedicated management team.

