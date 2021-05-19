QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

1 / 2

QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

Elffie Chew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.

The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.

City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.

Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.

QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.

(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huarong Volatility Intensifies as Beijing Keeps Traders Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of silence from Beijing on the fate of China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stoking renewed volatility in the company’s bonds, as traders juggle competing narratives about the prospect of a debt restructuring.Price swings have intensified in recent days amid a slew of media reports on whether China’s government will allow Huarong to default, a move that would shatter the decades-long assumption that Beijing always stands behind the debt of companies owned by the central government. Questions have been swirling about the distressed debt manager’s financial health since early April, when it missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The latest bout of volatility began on May 12, after Caixin Media’s WeNews reported that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. Bonds slumped anew on Tuesday after the New York Times said China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Meanwhile, Huarong has continued to repay its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have finalized its 2020 results, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this week. Huarong’s plan to overhaul its business is complicated, but it doesn’t mean the company is willing to default, Caixin reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed industry insider close to the company.Through all of this, Chinese officials who will ultimately decide Huarong’s fate have kept quiet. Beijing has offered few clues about its stance since the bond-market drama began, apart from a brief statement from the financial regulator last month saying Huarong was operating normally and had ample liquidity. A final decision on what to do with the company will likely come from Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s economy czar, or possibly from Xi himself.A resolution may come around late July or early August, said Dan Wang, a credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Huarong has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Huarong has already wired funds to repay that $300 million bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The NYT story was a surprise to the market as it suggested a significant haircut to both onshore and offshore holders. The Caixin report is one of the first more supportive reports from the magazine since early April and the change of tone suggests government and regulators are still working on a resolution.”- Dan Wang, analystDefaults at state-owned Chinese companies have increased in recent years as Xi’s government dialed back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, though none of the companies that missed payments were as systemically important as Huarong.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.The company’s 5.5% bond due 2025 dropped about 3.3 cents on the dollar to 70.8 cents on Tuesday and its 4.5% perpetual note fell 6.7 cents to 56 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Trading was mixed in early Asia hours on Wednesday.The losses have so far had a limited impact on China’s credit market more broadly, with yields on top-rated three-year onshore corporate bonds falling to the lowest since July.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Plans $3.7 Billion Bond Sale After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its second yen-denominated bond offering of 2021 after recently posting the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company.The technology conglomerate plans to issue 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of bonds, targeting mainly individual investors, according to a statement by the group on Wednesday. SoftBank reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc.Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has seen a sharp upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan rather than institutions for most of its yen funding from the local bond market, taking advantage of its strong brand recognition.Some SoftBank bonds can pay individual investors an interest rate of about 3% at a time when depositors in Japan earn next to nothing on deposits because of the Bank of Japan’s negative-interest rate policy. The average yield on investment-grade yen corporate debt is less than 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The funds from the current offering will be used for the redemption of existing debt, according to SoftBank’s statement on Wednesday. The notes are expected to be rated BBB by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and price within a range of 2.45% to 3.05% in June, according to SoftBank.The company plans to issue bonds that mature in 35 years but which are callable after five. The notes are hybrid securities and have characteristics similar to equity, such as an optional interest payment deferral provision and subordinated payment priority to senior debt.As a result, SoftBank expects that the notes will be eligible to be treated as 50% equity from rating firms JCR and S&P Global Ratings, according to the company. The notes also include a step-up-interest provision so that the interest rate increases after five years.The company priced 177 billion yen of notes in an institutional debt offering in January, which was its first bond sale in more than a year at the time.(Updates with bond details and chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gamers spent billions more on videogames during the pandemic and companies are looking for more

    The COVID-19 pandemic, coinciding with a new generation of gaming consoles, has vaulted the videogames industry into a new stratosphere and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. late Tuesday will cap an earning season that indicates publishers are seeing more room for growth.

  • Global Banks Lose Share in China’s $186 Billion Loan Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.Their portion of such lending has steadily dropped over the past decade, hitting 37% so far this year to May 17, well below the 11-year average of 51%, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Last year the share fell to 29%, the lowest since at least 2010. Taking over the slack are local lenders led by Bank of China Ltd., which has made the most offshore loans in the country for at least the last three years.The increased prominence of Chinese banks in the offshore loan market reflects the growth in general of the lenders as the economy expands. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has seen its total assets more than double in the past decade to $5.1 trillion in 2020, making it the world’s largest bank by that measure, and the holdings of its big three state-owned rivals have also ballooned at a similar pace.For foreign banks, the increased competition from their Chinese rivals could lead to shrinking profit margins on deals, said Gary Ng, economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.Deals in China’s offshore loans, which are non-yuan debt clubbed or syndicated in Asia excluding China for the nation’s borrowers, have grown eightfold to $44.7 billion last year from $5.2 billion in 2010, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Bankers expect mergers and acquisitions to help drive such borrowings this year as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. The rebound in China is also likely to extend into the second quarter, according to Bloomberg economist Chang Shu.A look at the share of China offshore loans among the top global banks highlights their retreat. Standard Chartered Plc’s portion fell to 5% last year from 9% in 2010 while it’s halved to 3% for HSBC Holdings Plc. Current market leader Bank of China’s share, though, has surged to about 8% from 2% in the period.Spokespeople at Standard Chartered and HSBC declined to comment. There was no immediate reply from Bank of China to an email seeking comment.Some international lenders are already reducing staff for the loans or exiting the market completely. Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp. said it aims to close its mainland China and Hong Kong branches next year, subject to local regulatory approval.“For a lot of international banks, the competitive pressure on margins and terms may not meet their returns hurdle, making it less appealing for them to participate,” according to Augusto King, co-head of Asia debt capital markets - loans and bonds at MUFG Securities Asia.(Adds story link table)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SK Hynix seeks talks to buy Korea-based chip contract manufacturer - media

    SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has requestd talks to acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract manufacturer, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday. SK Hynix has expressed intention to negotiate for the full acquisition of the 8-inch wafer foundry, Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday citing unnamed sources in the tech and investment banking industries. SK Hynix said that it is considering various measures to expand its foundry business, but nothing has been finalised.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate’s Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn’t been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BukuKas gets $50M from investors including DoorDash's Gokul Rajaram and TransferWise founder Taavet Hinrikus

    BukuKas co-founders Krishnan Menon (left) and Lorenzo Peracchione (right) with a BukuKas user. BukuKas, a startup focused on digitizing Indonesia’s small businesses, has raised $50 million in Series B funding. The round included participation from Gokul Rajaram, the DoorDash executive, and Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder and chief executive officer of TransferWise.

  • KKR Invests $95M In Indian Eyewear Retailer Lenskart

    Global investment company KKR & Co. (KKR) has agreed to invest $95 million in Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart. Per the terms of the transaction, initial investors in Lenskart, TPG Growth and TR Capital will partially divest their stakes. KKR is experienced in working with technology and eyewear providers across the globe and it will use the expertise to help Lenskart increase its presence in the Indian market, expand global operations and improve digital products and services. Lenskart is the largest eyewear service provider in the Indian market. Annually, it caters to 7 million customers via both online and offline channels. KKR Partner Gaurav Trehan said, “As a technology-driven business, Lenskart is a strong, homegrown disruptor in India’s rapidly expanding eyewear industry, We are truly excited to work with Peyush (Lenskart CEO) and Lenskart’s impressive management team to support Lenskart’s growth and innovation in India and internationally, in addition to advancing its mission to provide affordable, accessible eyewear products for everyone.” (See KKR & Co stock analysis on TipRanks) On May 5, Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and raised the price target to $66 (17.6% upside potential) from $60. Siegenthaler highlighted KKR’s “strong” Q1 performance, including wider than expected FRE. Consensus among analysts is that KKR & Co is a Strong Buy based on 9 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $64 implies 14% upside potential. Shares have gained about 117% over the past year. Related News: Sierra Wireless Tops Expectations in Q1; Shares Rise 10% Coinbase Reports Strong Q1 Earnings After IPO; Shares Open 6% Higher Fisker to Manufacture Vehicles with Foxconn; Shares Jump Over 15% in Pre-Market More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Dillard’s Announces Stock Buyback Worth $500M; To Pay $0.15 Quarterly Dividend PNC Financial Receives Approval For BBVA USA Acquisition Oracle Wins Cloud Contract from Dish’s 5G Network Project Visa Partners with CoinZoom to Enable Cryptocurrency Payments

  • German antitrust watchdog launches new proceedings against Amazon

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it has launched a new investigation into whether U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon is exploiting its market dominance. "In a first step, we are looking at whether Amazon is of outstanding, cross-market importance for competition," the Federal Cartel Office said in a statement. Should it find that such a marketing position exists, new rules for digital companies would allow it to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage, the watchdog said.

  • Iliad signals weaker cash flow as it steps up 5G spending

    Iliad flagged a cut in its free cash flow target for this year as the French telecoms group steps up its spending on 5G networks, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday. The company, controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel, said it would announce a new target in September, but did not say how much it planned to invest in next-generation mobile networks. "The consequence of this is that we have a big uncertainty on the free cash flow for this year, since they're not yet capable of being clear on how much they will invest," said Stifel analyst Stephane Beyazian.

  • Pent-up demand, stimulus power Walmart's 'optimism' for the year

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast after shoppers armed with government stimulus checks ventured back into stores, driving demand that is expected to continue through the year as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Walmart has had a bumper year bolstered by a big push into e-commerce and delivery. Visits to Walmart stores around the country grew by 21.7% in April, according to data firm Placer.ai.

  • California Home Prices Shoot Past $800,000 for the First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic is burnishing California’s reputation for costly housing.In the latest sign, home prices in the state shot past $800,000 for the first time in April, according to data released Monday by the California Association of Realtors. The new median value of $813,980 is up 7.2% from March and 34% from a year earlier, when pandemic lockdowns mostly froze the housing market.The surge is, in many ways, a snapshot of what’s happening across the U.S., where tight inventory and low mortgage rates are fueling a rally in home prices. Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that the median sale price for a single-family home rose to a record $319,200.The gains are especially remarkable in California, which continues to see large increases, despite fears that soaring housing costs and the rise of remote work are driving people out of the state.“Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already-low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle,” Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors, said in a statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why ChargePoint Is My Favorite EV Charging Stock Right Now

    The top two based on market share are North American leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and leading European provider EVBox, which will soon go public through a merger with SPAC TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY). Investors haven't been able to participate in ownership of charging-station network leaders until recently. Before companies in the sector became the targets of mergers with SPACs, one popular name with investors was Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK).

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Dubai Property Rally Lasting for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in Dubai’s residential property prices isn’t stopping anytime soon, according to Morgan Stanley.“Robust demand, peaking supply growth and long lead times for new projects could lead to a tighter-than-expected market over the next several years,” analysts Katherine Carpenter and Nida Iqbal wrote in a report.Business activity in Dubai, the Middle East’s main financial hub, has risen to the highest level since late 2019 because of a rebound in tourism and a fast distribution of coronavirus vaccines. The United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikdoms including Dubai, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally.For properties worth at least 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million), a record 84 changed hands in March, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor.Buying real estate is one of the fastest ways of getting a residency permit in Dubai, which further eased coronavirus-linked restrictions on Monday. Emaar Properties PJSC, the biggest listed developer in the emirate, posted a 65% jump in villas sales in the first quarter from the year-ago period.Demand picked up amid “a wave of government reforms over the past 12 months, attractive mortgage rates, and a shift in demand patterns due to Covid-19,” according to Morgan Stanley.A gauge tracking real estate shares in Dubai has gained about 8% this year, though it’s still down 74% from a peak in 2014. Emaar Development, a unit of Emaar Properties, surged as much as 9.5% on Tuesday.(Updates with Emaar Development share gain in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vodafone ramps up investment to capture growth opportunity

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it would accelerate investment in its network again this year after spending more to meet the demands of COVID-19, resulting in free cash flow growth falling short of market expectations. The British company said free cash flow would increase to at least 5.2 billion euros this year, after it just met its target of "at least" 5 billion euros in the year to end-March. "The world has changed because of the pandemic," Chief Executive Nick Read told reporters on Tuesday.

  • HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Launches Multi-Currency Digital Wallet

    HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) U.S. division's latest launch of its multi-currency digital wallet, HSBC Global Wallet, will aid the company's initiatives to fortify digital offerings.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US