QIAGEN Posts QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel Study Results

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently published the outcomes of a multicenter clinical study highlighting the precision of its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution in the diagnosis of the causes of acute gastroenteritis.

This has been a major step for the company toward offering accurate diagnosis and treatment of gastroenteritis.

Study Results in Details

The study proved that the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel was highly sensitive (98.2% positive percent agreement, a measure of ability to detect pathogens) and specific (99.9% negative percent agreement, a measure of ability to identify true negative samples). The panel could successfully identify multiple pathogens in nearly one-third of the patient samples that tested positive.

The study also demonstrated the ability of the QIAstat-Dx panel to provide cycle threshold (CT) values and amplification curves. This provides the system an edge in inferring diagnostic findings for gastrointestinal syndromes, which can be distorted by co-infections or false positives in testing. The company noted that other currently-existing syndromic platforms are not equipped to offer these facilities.

Introduced in Europe (in early 2018) and the United States (in mid-2019), the QIAstat-Dx system facilitates swift, cost-efficient and easy-to-use syndromic testing with novel Sample to Insight solutions. The QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel provides differential diagnosis of more than 20 bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens resulting in gut infections.

Market Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market was valued at $51.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to see a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, the study results come at an ideal time.

Recent Developments

Lately, the company has been investing in a few developments pertaining to the QIAstat-Dx system.

In May 2019, QIAGEN announced the U.S. launch of the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system after attaining 510(k) clearance by the FDA. Specifically, the company launched the multiplex QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel for simultaneous qualitative diagnosis and identification of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial pathogens.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has declined 7.6% compared with the broader industry’s fall of 24%.

