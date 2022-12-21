Qian Hu (SGX:BCV) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Qian Hu (SGX:BCV) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Qian Hu is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$76m - S$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Qian Hu has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Leisure industry average of 10.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Qian Hu's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Qian Hu Tell Us?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 396% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Qian Hu's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Qian Hu has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 13% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Qian Hu does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

