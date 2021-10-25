Is Qilian International Holding Group Limited's (NASDAQ:QLI) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Qilian International Holding Group's (NASDAQ:QLI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.7% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Qilian International Holding Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Qilian International Holding Group is:

5.3% = US$3.0m ÷ US$56m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Qilian International Holding Group's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

At first glance, Qilian International Holding Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 19% either. As a result, Qilian International Holding Group reported a very low income growth of 3.6% over the past five years.

We then compared Qilian International Holding Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 10% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Qilian International Holding Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Qilian International Holding Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Qilian International Holding Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Qilian International Holding Group. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Qilian International Holding Group.

