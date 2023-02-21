QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ.) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ.) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for QinetiQ Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£185m ÷ (UK£1.7b - UK£496m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, QinetiQ Group has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10.0% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Check out our latest analysis for QinetiQ Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QinetiQ Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for QinetiQ Group.

So How Is QinetiQ Group's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 66% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, QinetiQ Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 89% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing QinetiQ Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While QinetiQ Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Oil Revenue Drop Rounds Off Year of $326 Billion Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia’s receipts from oil sales abroad fell for a sixth straight month but still capped a year that saw the kingdom rack up the highest annual income during Mohammed bin Salman’s time as

  • How Much Income Could You Make This Year Investing $30,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 3 Dividend Stocks?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend. Perhaps it never will. That doesn't mean, though, that Warren Buffett doesn't like dividend stocks. Actually, he appears to love them.

  • 12 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 stocks to sell according to Motley Fool. To skip our detailed analysis of current market dynamics heading into 2023, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management focuses on high-quality growth companies, and it is constantly […]

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stra

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in a Challenging Industry

    Stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) are likely to benefit on continued demand for semiconductors.

  • Could Rivian See a 74% Rally Like Tesla?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is having an incredible year with its stock up 74% so far. However, other electric vehicle (EV) makers like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) haven't seen nearly the return Tesla has, with its stock returning just 15% since the calendar flipped to 2023.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Bank branches turn away customers depositing cash

    For centuries customers have used bank branches to withdraw and deposit cash, but this everyday activity could soon be a thing of the past.

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

  • Consumers Beware: Thieves Are Clearing Out Bank Accounts Using This Tactic

    Unfortunately, if you're still using paper checks to pay bills or send money to others, you could be a victim of an old scam that's recently come back into fashion: check washing. Check washing is when thieves steal checks you've written and use a chemical solution to remove the ink from the amount and the payee lines (while leaving your signature behind). According to IAG, check washing accounts for more than $815 million of stolen money every year, and first began in the 1980s.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia shares have skyrocketed over the last decade, with recent developments suggesting the gains could continue.

  • Ray Dalio will secretly get billions of dollars from Bridgewater for agreeing to retire without a fight, report says

    The Bridgewater founder, already worth $19 billion, agreed to step down if he received regular stock payouts dubbed "Ray's shares."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Gushing Gobs of Free Cash Flow

    Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about the importance of free cash flow (FCF). In this vein, FCF does a good job of showing if a company's operational costs, dividend, share buyback program, and other costs are being funded with cash from the business or using other means. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Flowserve (NYSE: FLS), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three dividend stocks that are bursting with FCF.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands

    A poor performance from the broad market didn't stop these billionaire hedge fund managers from placing big bets on three supercharged growth stocks.

  • This Stock Is a Lot Cheaper Than ExxonMobil Right Now

    ExxonMobil is built to make a lot of money. But this underappreciated refiner is ultra-cheap and built to weather the entire oil market cycle.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Devon Energy 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The high-yield energy producer's return over the past year has been lackluster. You can blame the dividend for that.