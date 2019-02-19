Is Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HKG:499) A Volatile Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Anyone researching Qingdao Holdings International Limited (HKG:499) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 499’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 0.84, we can surmise that the Qingdao Holdings International share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio’s weighted average beta is higher than 0.84. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Qingdao Holdings International is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SEHK:499 Income Statement Export February 19th 19 More

Does 499’s size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$280m, Qingdao Holdings International is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Companies with market capitalisations around this size often show poor correlation with the broader market because market volatility is overshadowed by company specific events, or other factors. It’s worth checking to see how often shares are traded, because very small companies with very low beta values are often only thinly traded.

What this means for you:

The Qingdao Holdings International doesn't usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. In order to fully understand whether 499 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Qingdao Holdings International's financial health and performance track record.