Is Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (HKG:6198) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividend paying stocks like Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (HKG:6198) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With a five-year payment history and a 9.1% yield, many investors probably find Qingdao Port International intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

SEHK:6198 Historical Dividend Yield, November 28th 2019

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Qingdao Port International paid out 64% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Qingdao Port International paid out 383% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. Paying out more than 100% of your free cash flow in dividends is generally not a long-term, sustainable state of affairs, so we think shareholders should watch this metric closely. While Qingdao Port International's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Qingdao Port International's ability to maintain its dividend.

With a strong net cash balance, Qingdao Port International investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Qingdao Port International has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.062 in 2014, compared to CN¥0.38 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 44% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 44% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

Qingdao Port International has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, but it might be worth considering if the business has turned a corner.