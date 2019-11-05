The Qingdao Port International (HKG:6198) Share Price Is Up 24% And Shareholders Are Holding On

It hasn't been the best quarter for Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (HKG:6198) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. It's good to see the share price is up 24% in that time, better than its market return of 21%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Qingdao Port International managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.3% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4.5% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.88 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Qingdao Port International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Qingdao Port International's TSR for the last 5 years was 48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Qingdao Port International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Qingdao Port International's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

