QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter Total Net Revenue Increases 11% to RUB 6,637 Million and Adjusted Net Profit Increases 73% to RUB 3,275 Million or RUB 52.49 per diluted share
QIWI reiterates 2020 Guidance
Board of Directors Approves Dividends of 34 cents per share

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Highlights

  • Total Net Revenue increased 11% to RUB 6,637 million ($83.3 million)

  • Payment Services Segment Net Revenue increased 11% to RUB 6,108 million ($76.7 million)

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to RUB 4,020 million ($50.4 million)

  • Adjusted Net Profit increased 73% to RUB 3,275 million ($41.1 million), or RUB 52.49 per diluted share

  • Payment Services Segment Net Profit increased 11% to RUB 3,633 million ($45.6 million) or RUB 58.21 per diluted share

  • Total Payment Services volume increased 11% to RUB 435.4 billion ($5.5 billion)

“Today I’m glad to share our third quarter 2020 financial results. This quarter we continued to demonstrate strong performance in our Payment Services segment and Other projects. Our Payment Services segment showed solid dynamics and delivered 11% segment net revenue growth supported by several factors including high density of sport events as well as growth of our strategic self-employed stream. This quarter we also successfully closed the Sovest sale transaction and concluded the wind down of Rocketbank which has reshaped our focus on core operations as well as projects that can be synergetic with our key products, consumer niches and competences,” said Boris Kim, QIWI’s chief executive officer. “Today we see increasing uncertainty related to among other things the spread of coronavirus and we closely monitor the situation as it evolves. This being said we continue to focus on optimizing and improving efficiency of our operations across all projects. Despite uncertainty and challenging economic and operational environment, we see diverse opportunities for growth in mid and long term and we believe that we are well positioned to continue expanding our business with the ultimate goal of securing our long-term growth prospects.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total and Segment Net Revenues: Total Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 6,637 million ($83.3 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 5,993 million in the prior year. The increase mainly resulted from Payment Services (PS) Segment Net Revenue growth and positive contribution of Rocketbank (RB) Segment as opposed to negative effect on Total Net Revenue for the same period of the previous year offset by Consumer Financial Services (CFS) Segment Net Revenue decline due to the sale of the SOVEST project.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 6,108 million ($76.7 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 5,484 million in the prior year.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue was RUB 5,303 million ($66.6 million), an increase of 13% compared with RUB 4,676 million in the prior year. PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue growth was predominantly driven by volume growth.

PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, which is principally composed of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, and advertising, was RUB 806 million ($10.1 million) compared with RUB 808 million in the prior year. Fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RUB 506 million ($6.4 million) compared with RUB 484 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue excluding revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments decreased 7% compared with the same period in the prior year to RUB 300 million mainly due to lower interest revenue resulting primarily from lower CBR rate.

Corporate and Other Category (CO) Net Revenue includes: (i) net revenue from cash and settlement services related to the operations of the Tochka project1; (ii) net revenue from account receivable financing and digital bank guarantees products of Factoring PLUS project; (iii) net revenue from marketing solution products of Flocktory; and (iv) net revenue from other start-up projects. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue was RUB 449 million ($5.6 million) compared with RUB 268 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Category Net Revenue dynamics was driven primarily by the following factors:

  • Tochka Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 126 million ($1.6 million) compared with RUB 199 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Tochka Net Revenue decline primarily resulted from a decrease in revenue generated from cash and settlement services due to lower number of active clients in QIWI Bank.

  • Factoring Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 182 million ($2.3 million) compared with RUB 55 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Factoring Net Revenue growth resulted predominantly from the scaling of the project including expansion of bank guarantees and factoring portfolios.

  • Flocktory Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RUB 135 million. Flocktory was considered as an associate before it was consolidated as a part of the QIWI Group in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was RUB 4,020 million ($50.4 million), an increase of 60% compared with RUB 2,516 million in the prior year. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by Total Net Revenue growth as well as a decline in selling, general and administrative expenses to RUB 711 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to RUB 1,510 million for same period in the prior year resulting primarily from a decrease in advertising, client acquisition and related expenses driven by the divestiture of SOVEST and Rocketbank projects. Adjusted EBITDA growth was offset by an increase in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments) to RUB 1,946 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to RUB 1,788 million for same period in the prior year mainly as a result of an increase of Payment Services segment personnel expenses as well as consolidation of Flocktory offset by a decline in personnel expenses of CFS and RB segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Net Revenue) was 60.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with 42.0% for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted and Segment Net Profit: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Profit (Total Segment Net Profit) was RUB 3,275 million ($41.1 million), an increase of 73% compared with RUB 1,893 million in the prior year. The growth of Adjusted Net Profit was primarily driven by the same factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA increase as well as by higher foreign exchange gain2 offset by higher income tax expenses.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Payment Services Segment Net Profit was RUB 3,633 million ($45.6 million), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 3,259 million in the prior year driven by Payment Services Segment Net Revenue growth as well as by a decline of travelling expenses and marketing and advertising expenses offset by an increase in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments).

The Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Loss for the third quarter 2020 was RUB 137 million ($1.7 million) as compared to a Net Loss of RUB 424 million for the same period of the prior year resulting primarily from a decrease in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments),selling, general and administrative expenses due to the project sale as well as credit loss recovery compared to credit loss expenses in the prior year.

Rocketbank Segment Net Loss was RUB 165 million ($2.1 million), as compared to the Net Loss of RUB 632 million in the prior year resulting mainly from a decrease in personnel expenses (excluding effect of share-based payments) and selling, general and administrative expense due to the project winding-down.

Corporate and Other Category Net Loss includes: (i) net profit from the Tochka JV operations; (ii) net profit/loss of Factoring PLUS project; (iii) net profit/loss of the Flocktory project; (iv) net profit/loss from other start-up projects, and (v) Corporate expenses. Corporate and Other Category Net Loss for the third quarter 2020 was RUB 56 million compared to a Net Loss of RUB 310 million for the same period of the previous year. The dynamic of CO category Net Loss was driven primarily by the following factors:

  • Corporate Net Loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 408 million ($5.1 million) compared with RUB 353 million for the same period of the previous year;

  • Tochka Net Profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 281 million ($3.5 million) compared with RUB 156 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Tochka Net Profit increase resulted from higher equity pick-up primarily driven by the growth and development of the Tochka business despite challenging operating environment.

  • Factoring Plus Net Profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RUB 72 million ($0.9 million) compared with Net Loss of RUB 14 million for the same period of the previous year. Factoring Plus Net Profit growth was mainly driven by project Net Revenue increase.

Payment Services Other Operating Data: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Payment Services Segment payment volume was RUB 435.4 billion ($5.5 billion), an increase of 11% compared with RUB 391.3 billion in the prior year. The increase in payment volume was primarily driven by growth in E-commerce and Money Remittances market verticals offset by decline in Financial Services and Telecom market verticals. Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield was 1.22%, increase of 2 bps as compared with 1.20% in the prior year primarily driven by volumes shift towards higher yielding verticals.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield was 1.40%, flat as compared with the prior year.

The number of active kiosks and terminals was 117,137 including Contact and Rapida physical points of service and decreased by 14% compared with the prior year. The number of kiosks and terminals is generally decreasing as market evolves towards higher share of digital payments, moreover our physical distribution network was and to a certain extend continues to be negatively affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, corresponding lockdown measures and other restrictions that limited users’ access to certain retail locations as well as the overall activity of the population. Nevertheless, we believe that our physical distribution network remains an important part of our infrastructure.

The number of active Qiwi Wallet accounts was 19.7 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 2.6 million, or 12%, as compared with 22.3 million as of September 30, 2019 primarily resulting from the introduction of new limitations on the anonymous wallets and consequent optimization of certain transaction processes, change of inactivity term from 6 to 12 months and enhancement of certain KYC, identification and compliance procedures. Such decline did not substantially impact our financial or operating performance due to increasing diversification of our product proposition and operating models.

Recent Developments

Rocketbank Winding down: As of September 30, 2020, we have substantially completed the process of Rocketbank B2C operations wind down. We continue to pilot certain projects that were developed earlier this year in Rocketbank in our Payment Services Segment particularly as part of our self employed stream product pipeline. The expenses associated with such pilots including predominantly personnel expenses are attributed to the Payment Services Segment starting August 1, 2020.

Dividend: In March 2020, the Board of Directors has approved a target dividend payout ratio for 2020. In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors, the Company aims to distribute at least 50% of Group Adjusted Net Profit for 2020.

Following the determination of the third quarter 2020 financial results and taking into consideration our current operating environment, our Board of Directors approved a dividend of USD 34 cents per share. The dividend record date is December 1, 2020, and the Company intends to pay the dividend on December 3, 2020. The holders of ADSs will receive the dividend shortly thereafter.

The Board of Directors reserves the right to distribute the dividends on a quarterly basis, as it deems necessary so that the total annual payout is in accordance with the target range provided, though the payout ratios for each of the quarters may vary and be outside of this range.

It remains the long-term intention of the Company to distribute all excess cash to the shareholders.

2020 Guidance3

QIWI reiterates its guidance in respect of 2020 outlook:

  • Total Net Revenue is expected to increase by 7% to 15% over 2019;

  • Payment Services Segment Net Revenue is expected to increase by 3% to 10% over 2019;

  • Adjusted Net Profit is expected to increase by 35% to 50% over 2019.

For the purpose of the guidance in respect of 2020 outlook we would like to outline the following considerations:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus and associated responses from various countries around the world is likely to negatively affect consumer demand across the globe and across industries, and there is the potential for COVID-19 and responses to it to cause a global recession. At this moment we are not able to accurately estimate the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business. In addition, it is currently unclear how much consumer demand will be negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and what effect the outbreak of COVID-19 will have on the macroeconomic environment, as a whole. The full impact remains uncertain and will depend on the length and severity of the effect of the coronavirus on economic activity in our markets. Our outlook reflects our current views and expectations only and is based on the trends we see as of the day of this report. If such trends were to deteriorate further the impact on our business and operations could be more severe than currently expected. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Company reserves the right to revise guidance in the course of the year or when additional information regarding the effect of the ongoing events becomes available.

1 Starting from the first quarter 2020 we present Tochka JV results as part of the Corporate and Other Category
2 Foreign exchange gain/loss is calculated as total foreign exchange gain/loss, net recognized in the statement of comprehensive income excluding the effect of foreign exchange gain/loss on June 2014 offering proceeds
3 Guidance is provided in Russian ruble

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 19.7 million virtual wallets, over 117,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 145 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 32 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total net revenue, Payment Services Segment net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals, and statements regarding the divestiture of non-core investments, including Rocketbank as well as the statements regarding the development of other new projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI plc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our market verticals, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI’s ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI’s ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI’s products and services, QIWI’s ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption “Risk Factors” in QIWI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.

QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in millions)

As of
December 31,

As of
September 30,

As of
September 30,

2019
(audited)

2020
(unaudited)

2020
(unaudited)

RUB

RUB

USD(1)

Assets

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

2,346

2,000

25

Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,316

10,926

137

Investments in associates

1,118

1,462

18

Long-term debt securities and deposits

4,015

2,328

29

Long-term loans

265

267

3

Other non-current assets

83

112

1

Deferred tax assets

217

261

3

Total non-current assets

19,360

17,356

218

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

6,162

5,682

71

Short-term loans

11,419

3,869

49

Short-term debt securities and deposits

1,136

1,965

25

Prepaid income tax

259

24

0

Other current assets

917

1,027

13

Cash and cash equivalents

42,101

44,205

555

Assets held for sale

123

42

1

Total current assets

62,117

56,814

713

Total assets

81,477

74,170

931

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

1

1

0

Additional paid-in capital

1,876

1,876

24

Share premium

12,068

12,068

151

Other reserve

2,576

2,637

33

Retained earnings

10,557

13,812

173

Translation reserve

289

545

7

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

27,367

30,939

388

Non-controlling interests

70

73

1

Total equity

27,437

31,012

389

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt

1,545

1,158

15

Long-term lease liability

1,017

772

10

Long-term customer accounts

444

283

4

Other non-current liabilities

45

37

0

Deferred tax liabilities

749

1,052

13

Total non-current liabilities

3,800

3,302

41

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

27,295

27,185

341

Customer accounts and amounts due to banks

21,519

11,063

139

Short-term debt

-

502

6

Short-term lease liability

340

354

4

VAT and other taxes payable

184

138

2

Other current liabilities

902

614

8

Total current liabilities

50,240

39,856

500

Total equity and liabilities

81,477

74,170

931

_________________

(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.


QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB(1)

RUB

USD(2)

Revenue:

9,122

10,833

135.9

Payment processing fees

7,918

9,348

117.3

Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate

388

476

6.0

Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments

484

506

6.4

Other revenue

332

503

6.3

Operating costs and expenses:

(6,227

)

(7,031

)

(88.2

)

Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separetely below)

(3,602

)

(4,424

)

(55.5

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(864

)

(669

)

(8.4

)

Personnel expenses(3)

(1,253

)

(1,645

)

(20.6

)

Depreciation and amortization

(282

)

(273

)

(3.4

)

Credit loss (expense)/recovery

(28

)

(20

)

(0.3

)

Impairment of non-current assets

(198

)

-

-

Profit from operations

2,895

3,802

47.7

Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture

149

256

3.2

Other income and expenses, net

(47

)

17

0.2

Foreign exchange gain

160

498

6.2

Foreign exchange loss

(93

)

(364

)

(4.6

)

Interest income and expenses, net

1

(13

)

(0.2

)

Profit before tax from continuing operations

3,065

4,196

52.7

Income tax expense

(648

)

(908

)

(11.4

)

Net profit from continuing operations

2,417

3,288

41.3

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

(1,229

)

(245

)

(3.1

)

Net profit

1,188

3,043

38.2

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

1,173

3,014

37.8

Non-controlling interests

15

29

0.4

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

33

116

1.5

Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):

Net gains arising during the period, net of tax

15

-

-

Net gains recycled to profit or loss upon disposal

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

48

116

1.5

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

1,236

3,159

39.6

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

1,220

3,128

39.3

Non-controlling interests

16

31

0.4

Earnings per share:

Basic, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

18.96

48.36

0.61

Diluted, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

18.77

48.29

0.61

_________________

(1)

Amounts do not correspond with the previously presented ones due to discontinued operations.

(2)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(3)

Historically, personnel expenses directly associated with revenue recognized were disclosed within cost of revenue and personnel expenses associated with all other activities were disclosed within selling, general, and administrative expenses. Starting full year 2019 reporting we present all personnel expenses as a single item in a Personnel expenses line. Personnel expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were separated from cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses and presented in a separate line for comparative purposes.


QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in millions, except per share data)

Nine months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB(1)

RUB

USD(2)

Revenue:

26,303

29,663

372.3

Payment processing fees

22,408

25,079

314.7

Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest rate

1,417

1,687

21.2

Fees from inactive accounts and unclaimed payments

1,400

1,497

18.8

Other revenue

1,078

1,400

17.6

Operating costs and expenses:

(17,002

)

(18,950

)

(237.8

)

Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separetely below)

(10,169

)

(11,777

)

(147.8

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,198

)

(1,872

)

(23.5

)

Personnel expenses(3)

(3,589

)

(4,422

)

(55.5

)

Depreciation and amortization

(850

)

(802

)

(10.1

)

Credit loss (expense)/recovery

2

(45

)

(0.6

)

Impairment of non-current assets

(198

)

(32

)

(0.4

)

Profit from operations

9,301

10,713

134.4

Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture

78

495

6.2

Other income and expenses, net

8

(6

)

(0.1

)

Foreign exchange gain

610

1,848

23.2

Foreign exchange loss

(760

)

(1,953

)

(24.5

)

Interest income and expenses, net

8

(57

)

(0.7

)

Profit before tax from continuing operations

9,245

11,040

138.5

Income tax expense

(1,894

)

(2,253

)

(28.3

)

Net profit from continuing operations

7,351

8,787

110.3

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

(3,152

)

(2,308

)

(29.0

)

Net profit

4,199

6,479

81.3

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

4,160

6,417

80.5

Non-controlling interests

39

62

0.8

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(194

)

269

3.4

Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):

Net gains arising during the period, net of tax

15

32

0.4

Net gains recycled to profit or loss upon disposal

-

(47

)

(0.6

)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

(179

)

254

3.2

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

4,020

6,733

84.5

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

3,986

6,658

83.6

Non-controlling interests

34

75

0.9

Earnings per share:

Basic, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

67.43

103.16

1.29

Diluted, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

66.68

102.94

1.29

_________________

(1)

Amounts do not correspond with the previously presented ones due to discontinued operations.

(2)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(3)

Historically, personnel expenses directly associated with revenue recognized were disclosed within cost of revenue and personnel expenses associated with all other activities were disclosed within selling, general, and administrative expenses. Starting full year 2019 reporting we present all personnel expenses as a single item in a Personnel expenses line. Personnel expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were separated from cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses and presented in a separate line for comparative purposes.


QIWI plc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in millions)

Nine months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB

RUB

USD(1)

Operating activities

Profit before tax from continuing operations

9,245

11,040

139

Loss before tax from discontinued operations

(3,831

)

(2,509

)

(31

)

Profit before tax

5,414

8,531

107

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:

Depreciation and amortization

1,079

967

12

Foreign exchange loss, net

149

130

2

Interest income, net

(2,113

)

(2,145

)

(27

)

Сredit loss expense

460

825

10

Share of gain of an associate and a joint venture

(78

)

(495

)

(6

)

Loss from sale of Sovest loans' portfolio

-

712

9

Share-based payments

391

85

1

Loss from initial recognition

151

27

0

Impairment of non-current assets

526

134

2

Other

65

(47

)

(1

)

Working capital adjustments:

Decrease in trade and other receivables

1,355

1,222

15

Decrease/(Increase) in other assets

9

(115

)

(1

)

Increase/(decrease) in customer accounts and amounts due to banks

157

(11,437

)

(144

)

Decrease in accounts payable and accruals

(5,638

)

(1,675

)

(21

)

(Increase)/decrease in loans issued from banking operations

(1,387

)

5,993

75

Cash received from operations

540

2,712

34

Interest received

2,615

2,621

33

Interest paid

(109

)

(421

)

(5

)

Income tax paid

(1,266

)

(1,465

)

(18

)

Net cash flow received from operating activities

1,780

3,447

43

Investing activities

Cash paid for acquisitions

(200

)

(89

)

(1

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(594

)

(226

)

(3

)

Purchase of intangible assets

(235

)

(179

)

(2

)

Proceeds from sale of fixed and intangible assets

173

162

2

Loans issued

(353

)

(12

)

(0

)

Repayment of loans issued

33

-

-

Purchase of debt instruments and deposits

(3,686

)

(2,355

)

(30

)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of debt instruments

1,412

3,230

41

Dividends received from an assosiate

-

153

2

Net cash flow (used in)/received from investing activities

(3,450

)

684

9

Financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

-

105

1

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(371

)

(275

)

(3

)

Dividends paid to owners of the Group

(2,278

)

(3,201

)

(40

)

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

(39

)

(67

)

(1

)

Net cash flow used in financing activities

(2,688

)

(3,438

)

(43

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(819

)

1,411

18

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,177

)

2,104

26

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

40,966

42,101

528

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

35,789

44,205

555

_________________

(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.


QIWI plc.
Reporting Segments Data
(in millions)

Three months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB

RUB

USD (1)

Total Net Revenue

5,993

6,637

83.3

Payment Services

5,484

6,108

76.7

Consumer Financial Services

369

64

0.8

Rocketbank

(128

)

16

0.2

Corporate and Other

268

449

5.6

Total Segment Net Profit(2)

1,893

3,275

41.1

Payment Services

3,259

3,633

45.6

Consumer Financial Services

(424

)

(137

)

(1.7

)

Rocketbank

(632

)

(165

)

(2.1

)

Corporate and Other

(310

)

(56

)

(0.7

)

(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(2)

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 Total Adjusted Net Profit is equal to Total Segment Net Profit.


QIWI plc.
Reporting Segments Data
(in millions)

Nine months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB

RUB

USD (1)

Total Net Revenue

16,923

19,736

247.7

Payment Services

15,478

16,826

211.2

Consumer Financial Services

870

1,067

13.4

Rocketbank

(423

)

548

6.9

Corporate and Other

998

1,295

16.2

Total Segment Net Profit(2)

5,511

7,785

97.7

Payment Services

9,453

9,927

124.6

Consumer Financial Services

(1,391

)

(793

)

(10.0

)

Rocketbank

(1,633

)

(781

)

(9.8

)

Corporate and Other

(918

)

(568

)

(7.1

)


(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(2)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020 Total Adjusted Net Profit is equal to Total Segment Net Profit.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information

This release presents PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA; and Adjusted Net Profit, or earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue in the case of Total Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is the Adjusted Net Revenue consisting of the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions. E-commerce payment adjusted net revenue consists of fees charged to customers and merchants that buy and sell products and services online, including online games, social networks, betting, online stores, game developers, software producers, coupon websites, tickets and numerous other merchants. Financial Services payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments accepted on behalf of our bank partners and microfinance companies. Money Remittances payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for transferring funds via money remittance companies, card-to-card transfers and certain wallet-to-wallet transfers. Telecom payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments to MNOs, internet services providers and pay television providers. Other payment adjusted net revenue consists of consumer and merchant fees charged for a variety of payments including multi-level-marketing, utility bills, government payments, education services and many others. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB (1)

RUB

USD(2)

Revenue (3)

10,142

11,087

139.1

Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (4)

4,149

4,449

55.8

Total Net Revenue

5,993

6,637

83.3

Segment Net Revenue

Payment Services Segment Revenue

8,991

10,398

130.5

PS Payment Revenue(5)

7,918

9,348

117

Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6)

3,242

4,045

51

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue

4,676

5,303

66.6

PS Other Revenue(7)

1,075

1,050

13

Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(8)

267

244

3

PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue

808

806

10.1

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue

5,484

6,108

76.7

Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue

438

72

0.9

Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

69

8

0.1

Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue

369

64

0.8

Rocketbank Revenue

344

26

0.3

Minus: Cost of Rocketbank revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

472

10

0.1

Rocketbank Net Revenue

(128

)

16

0.2

Corporate and Other Category Revenue

369

591

7.4

Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

101

141

1.8

Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue

268

449

5.6

Total Segment Net Revenue

5,993

6,637

83.3

Net Profit

1,188

3,043

38.2

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

389

317

4.0

Other income and expenses, net

47

(17

)

(0.2

)

Foreign exchange gain

(164

)

(498

)

(6.2

)

Foreign exchange loss

97

373

4.7

Share of loss/(gain) of an associate and a joint venture

(149

)

(256

)

(3.2

)

Interest income and expenses, net

7

23

0.3

Income tax expenses

440

889

11.2

Expenses related to form F-3 filing

-

55

0.7

Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio

-

54

0.7

Share-based payments expenses

135

37

0.5

Impairment of non-current assets

526

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

2,516

4,020

50.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.0

%

60.6

%

60.6

%

Net profit

1,188

3,043

38.2

Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(9)

105

87

1.1

Expenses related to form F-3 filing

-

55

0.7

Share-based payments expenses

135

37

0.5

Foreign exchange loss/(gain) from revaluation of cash proceeds received from secondary public offering (10)

(53

)

-

-

Impairment of non-current assets

526

-

-

Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio

-

54

0.7

Effect of taxation of the above items

(8

)

(1

)

(0.0

)

Adjusted Net Profit

1,893

3,275

41.1

Adjusted Net Profit per share:

Basic

30.59

52.55

0.66

Diluted

30.30

52.49

0.66

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share

Basic

61,876

62,324

62,324

Diluted

62,483

62,404

62,404

_________________

(1)

The results presented in Reconciliation differ from IFRS results due to Rocketbank and CFS results are presented as discontinued operations in IFRS.

(2)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(3)

Including revenue from discontinued operations in the amount of RUB 1,020 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 254 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

(4)

Including cost of revenue from discontinued operations of RUB 547 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 26 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

(5)

PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(6)

Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(7)

PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

(8)

Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: costs of call-centers and advertising commissions.

(9)

Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida.

(10)

The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only includes the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.


QIWI plc.
Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results
(in millions, except per share data)

Nine months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB(1)

RUB

USD(2)

Revenue (3)

28,646

32,277

405.1

Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (4)

11,723

12,541

157.4

Total Net Revenue

16,923

19,736

247.7

Segment Net Revenue

Payment Services Segment Revenue

25,429

28,214

354.1

PS Payment Revenue(5)

22,408

25,079

315

Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6)

9,145

10,573

133

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue

13,263

14,506

182.0

PS Other Revenue(7)

3,022

3,135

39

Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(8)

807

815

10

PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue

2,215

2,320

29.1

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue

15,478

16,826

211.2

Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue

1,025

1,198

15.0

Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

155

131

1.6

Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue

870

1,067

13.4

Rocketbank Revenue

957

1,151

14.4

Minus: Cost of Rocketbank revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

1,380

604

7.6

Rocketbank Net Revenue

(423

)

548

6.9

Corporate and Other Category Revenue

1,235

1,714

21.5

Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

237

419

5.3

Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue

998

1,295

16.2

Total Segment Net Revenue

16,923

19,736

247.7

Net Profit

4,199

6,479

81.3

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

1,079

967

12.1

Other income and expenses, net

(8

)

6

0.1

Foreign exchange gain

(665

)

(1,848

)

(23.2

)

Foreign exchange loss

814

1,978

24.8

Share of loss/(gain) of an associate and a joint venture

(78

)

(495

)

(6.2

)

Interest income and expenses, net

18

88

1.1

Income tax expenses

1,215

2,052

25.8

Expenses related to form F-3 filing

-

65

0.8

Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio

-

712

8.9

Share-based payments expenses

391

85

1.1

Impairment of non-current assets

526

134

1.7

Adjusted EBITDA

7,491

10,223

128.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.3

%

51.8

%

51.8

%

Net profit

4,199

6,479

81.3

Fair value adjustments recorded on business combinations and their amortization(9)

302

256

3.2

Expenses related to form F-3 filing

-

65

0.8

Share-based payments expenses

391

85

1.1

Foreign exchange loss/(gain) from revaluation of cash proceeds received from secondary public offering (10)

132

-

-

Impairment of non-current assets

526

134

1.7

Loss from sale of Sovest loans’ portfolio

-

712

8.9

Effect of taxation of the above items

(39

)

54

0.7

Adjusted Net Profit

5,511

7,785

97.7

Adjusted Net Profit per share:

Basic

89.33

125.16

1.57

Diluted

88.34

124.88

1.57

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share

Basic

61,693

62,200

62,200

Diluted

62,387

62,340

62,340

_________________

(1)

The results presented in Reconciliation differ from IFRS results due to Rocketbank and CFS results are presented as discontinued operations in IFRS.

(2)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(3)

Including revenue from discontinued operations in the amount of RUB 2,343 million for nine months ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 2,614 million for nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(4)

Including cost of revenue from discontinued operations of RUB 1,554 million for nine months ended September 30, 2019 and RUB 764 million for nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(5)

PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(6)

Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(7)

PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

(8)

Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: costs of call-centers and advertising commissions.

(9)

Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida.

(10)

The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only includes the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.

QIWI plc.
Other Operating Data

Three months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB

RUB

USD (1)

Payment Services Segment key operating metrics

Payment volume (billion)(2)

391.3

435.4

5.5

E-commerce

107.0

133.9

1.7

Financial services

88.9

65.2

0.8

Money remittances

143.9

185.9

2.3

Telecom

42.1

36.2

0.5

Other

9.4

14.3

0.2

Payment adjusted net revenue (million)(3)

4,676.4

5,303.3

66.6

E-commerce

2,658.6

3,122.7

39.2

Financial services

331.7

330.8

4.2

Money remittances

1,432.1

1,605.2

20.1

Telecom

194.9

142.9

1.8

Other

59.1

101.8

1.3

Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield(4)

1.20

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

E-commerce

2.48

%

2.33

%

2.33

%

Financial services

0.37

%

0.51

%

0.51

%

Money remittances

1.00

%

0.86

%

0.86

%

Telecom

0.46

%

0.40

%

0.40

%

Other

0.63

%

0.71

%

0.71

%

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield

1.40

%

1.40

%

1.40

%

Active kiosks and terminals (units)(5)

136,313

117,137

117,137

Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(6)

22.3

19.7

19.7

_________________

(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(2)

Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI.

(3)

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A). PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents.

(4)

Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield is defined as PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue divided by Payment Services payment segment volume.

(5)

We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the number of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period.

(6)

Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(7)

Consumer Financial Services segment payment volume consists of the transaction amounts paid by SOVEST card customers to merchants offline and online (including, but not limited to the partner-merchants) or withdrawn through ATMs less the amount returned for corresponding reimbursements.


QIWI plc.
Other Operating Data

Nine months ended (unaudited)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RUB

RUB

USD (1)

Payment Services Segment key operating metrics

Payment volume (billion)(2)

1,088.1

1,152.6

14.5

E-commerce

300.0

343.3

4.3

Financial services

244.2

186.5

2.3

Money remittances

392.9

472.4

5.9

Telecom

122.3

118.9

1.5

Other

28.7

31.5

0.4

Payment adjusted net revenue (million)(3)

13,263.2

14,506.4

182.0

E-commerce

7,651.1

8,523.2

107.0

Financial services

874.5

930.9

11.7

Money remittances

4,043.3

4,273.6

53.6

Telecom

529.3

573.0

7.2

Other

165.0

205.7

2.6

Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield(4)

1.22

%

1.26

%

1.26

%

E-commerce

2.55

%

2.48

%

2.48

%

Financial services

0.36

%

0.50

%

0.50

%

Money remittances

1.03

%

0.90

%

0.90

%

Telecom

0.43

%

0.48

%

0.48

%

Other

0.57

%

0.65

%

0.65

%

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield

1.42

%

1.46

%

1.46

%

Active kiosks and terminals (units)(5)

136,313

117,137

117,137

Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(6)

22.3

19.7

19.7

_________________

(1)

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 79.6845 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2020.

(2)

Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI.

(3)

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A). PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents.

(4)

Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield is defined as PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue divided by Payment Services payment segment volume.

(5)

We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the number of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period.

(6)

Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(7)

Consumer Financial Services segment payment volume consists of the transaction amounts paid by SOVEST card customers to merchants offline and online (including, but not limited to the partner-merchants) or withdrawn through ATMs less the amount returned for corresponding reimbursements.

CONTACT: Contact Investor Relations +357.25028091 ir@qiwi.com


