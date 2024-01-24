QLINE touts big ridership boost in '23

Management of the QLINE said Detroit's streetcar system served more than one million riders in 2023, a big uptick from the prior year.

Detroit's streetcar system said Tuesday it had more than 1 million riders in 2023, representing a 50% increase over the prior year.

The QLINE's ridership numbers last year showcase a rebound from the pandemic, which led to a service shutdown in 2020 that ended the following year as well as changes in work patterns that meant fewer people commuting.

However, the system's 2023 results also represent a "25% increase from the QLINE’s pre-COVID ridership of 801,332, far exceeding the national average for return to transit," according to a news release Tuesday.

Management of the 3.3-mile system on Woodward Avenue emphasized several factors.

“Our investments in service improvements, establishing closer connections with residents, businesses, and events along the route, and the continued development of our locally operated team made reaching this milestone possible,” Lisa Nuszkowski, president of M-1 RAIL, the organization that oversees the system, said in the release. “We are grateful for our riders, supporters and team for helping make this goal a reality.”

The decision to keep QLINE as a free service, which was not always the case, has likely helped as well.

QLINE reliability, which can be hampered by improperly parked cars and heavy traffic, has been criticized over the years, but the system has seen improvements, adding a tow truck, signal prioritization at 26 traffic lights and with the creation of a transit-only lane for events at Little Caesars Arena.

The release touted "higher-than-ever reliability, with streetcars arriving in 15 minutes or less on 70% of (QLINE) trips in 2023."

