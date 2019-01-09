QMS Media Limited (ASX:QMS): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity?

QMS Media Limited’s (ASX:QMS) released its most recent earnings update in June 2018, which showed that the company benefited from a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 12%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts predict QMS Media’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Check out our latest analysis for QMS Media

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems rather muted, with earnings expanding by a single digit 6.4%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more buoyant with rates generating double digit 22% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$26m by 2022.

ASX:QMS Future Profit January 9th 19 More

Although it’s useful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of QMS Media’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 15%. This means that, we can anticipate QMS Media will grow its earnings by 15% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For QMS Media, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is QMS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether QMS is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of QMS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



