QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter 2019

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Corp. (the "Company" or "QNB") (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter of 2019 of $2,745,000, or $0.78 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,327,000, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, QNB reported net income of $12,357,000, or $3.53 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $11,335,000, or $3.25 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 0.88% and 9.06%, respectively, compared with 0.78%% and 8.29%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 1.02% and 10.58%, respectively, compared with 0.96% and 10.47%, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

QNB is pleased to report increased net income and earnings per share for the quarter, and record net income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Loan, deposit and household growth remained strong throughout 2019. In addition to opening a 12th location -- our Allentown Office late in the third quarter -- in December we relocated our full-service branch within the Pennsburg Square Shopping Center to a free-standing pad site in the same center. Our newly named Upper Perkiomen Valley Office provides improved visibility and convenience of access to customers.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $9,165,000 and $36,294,000, respectively, an increase of $345,000 and $1,279,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2018. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 3.11%. Net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.16%, an increase of three basis point compared to the same period in 2018. The yield on average earning assets increased one basis point to 3.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the yield on average earning assets was 4.02%, compared with 3.85% for the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.02% and 1.07% for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared with 1.01% and 0.88% for the same periods in 2018.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded a $375,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $187,000 for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, QNB recorded $1,300,000 and $1,130,000, respectively, in provision for loan losses. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $9,887,000 represents 1.20% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019 compared to $8,834,000, or 1.12% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $247,000 for 2019, or 0.03% of total average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $137,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, for the same periods in 2018.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans were $16,464,000, or 2.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, compared with $9,638,000, or 1.23% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2019, $7,245,000, or approximately 62% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. At December 31, 2019 commercial substandard or doubtful loans totaled $15,922,000, compared with $18,339,000 reported at December 31, 2018.

Non-Interest Income