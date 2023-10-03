Qobra raises $10.5 million for its real-time sales compensation tool

Romain Dillet
·2 min read
0
Image Credits: Qobra

French startup Qobra has raised a $10.5 million Series A funding round (€10 million) led by Singular with Revenue Syndicate and existing investor Breega also participating. Qobra helps businesses manage sales compensation so that managers don’t have to use Excel spreadsheets for this pesky task.

It starts by bringing data to Qobra. That’s why the startup has built integrations with many CRM, ERP and data warehouses, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Microsoft Dynamics, Google Big Query, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, Zoho and Amazon Redshift.

Operations and finance teams can then define compensation rules and targets based on historical data. The startup offers a no-code interface that works a bit like a spreadsheet. You can use variables, such as the churn rate or the monthly recurring revenue, and use that as a value in the calculation of sales compensation.

Qobra supports the usual acceleration rules. For instance, if a sales person beats their quota (>100%) or ends the quarter below their quota, their can be different formulas.

And because the platform fetches sales data in near real time, switching to something like Qobra brings visibility to the sale team. At any point in time, they can see how well they are doing.

They can check every week or after a big sale to see how it affects their performance and their compensation. Finally, Qobra customers can set up a validation workflow before the tool sends payouts to payroll.

Qobra can also be used as a dashboard to analyze past performance on a team or individual contributor basis. Managers can grant access to other people’s performances so that sales people can compare their performance to others.

Some of Qobra’s clients include Doctolib, CoachHub, SeLoger and Payfit. With today’s funding round, the company plans to expand to the U.K. and the U.S. It competes with several companies operating in the same space, such as CaptivateIQ, QuotaPath, and Palette in France. The team will double from 30 to 60 employees.

Recommended Stories

  • The Discovery+ ad-free plan now costs an extra $2 per month

    Discovery+ is increasing prices for the first time in the US and Canada.

  • Ten Key Labs wants to simplify managing equity for startups

    Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.

  • LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI

    LinkedIn -- the Microsoft-owned social platform for those networking for work or recruitment -- is now 21 years old, an aeon in the world of technology. The social platform -- which pulled in $15 billion in revenues last year, it tells me -- has been slowly putting in a number of AI-based features across its product portfolio. For some context, LinkedIn is not entirely new to the AI rodeo.

  • Science lab automation and robotics startup Automata raises $40M

    Automata, a company that combines software and hardware to automate science labs around the globe, has raised $40 million in an equity-based round of funding, as the U.K.-based startup looks to double down on recent growth across Europe and the U.S. Founded out of London in 2015, Automata in its original guise targeted myriad industries seeking to automate repetitive manual tasks using a configurable, desktop-based robotic arm dubbed Eva. Thus, Automata 2.0 was born, constituting a new hardware and software stack capable of connecting and integrating the different steps involved in lab-based experimentation and testing, with a specific focus on genomics and cell biology use-cases.

  • Job openings increase in August, hitting highest level since May

    Job Openings increased in August, raising questions about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as the central bank looks for further softening in the labor market.

  • MLB Playoffs 2023: How to watch the Wild Card series, TV schedule and more

    The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.

  • Motel One says ransomware gang stole customer credit card data

    Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.

  • FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

    Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.

  • Ding dong! Amazon just slashed prices on Halloween candy — stock up now

    Don't be the neighbor giving out pennies because you forgot to shop — from minis to full-sized bars, this sweet sale is irresistible.

  • Behind the new malaria vaccine endorsed by the World Health Organization

    Serum Institute of India gets recommendation from WHO for malaria doses using Novavax adjuvant.

  • Reintroduction to the NBA title race: The cases for and against the odds-on favorites

    A flurry of offseason deals and maneuvers has left us with six teams with better than 15-to-1 odds of winning it all. Let's break down what can bolster and derail Giannis, Dame, Steph, LeBron, KD and other stars in their pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

  • College football: Colorado's loss to USC was the most-watched game of Week 5

    The game had nearly 3 million fewer viewers' than Colorado's loss to Oregon, however.

  • Updated daily: Amazon's 100+ best Prime Day Early Access deals to shop this week

    Embrace the season and score big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.

  • Fed's Mester: Rates could be raised 'once more' and held higher 'for some time'

    The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.

  • 3 questions for Henry Winkler on his new PBS talk show and longtime friendship with Jimmy Kimmel

    "There were a few times where I thought, 'I could host a talk show — I would be OK at doing this,''" Winkler says. "But I never thought, 'I'm going to pursue it!'"

  • The best laptops for 2023

    Here's a list of the best laptops you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads 'choice' in EU, per WSJ -- in latest bid to keep snooping

    New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users' privacy rights. As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis.

  • Wattpad ditches ‘Paid Stories’ for a freemium model

    After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds-- monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy. Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics.

  • HCVC is back with a new $75 million deep tech fund

    Paris-based VC firm HCVC just announced the final closing of its second fund simply called “Fund II”. Originally focused on hardware startup investments, HCVC quickly evolved to invest in deep tech startups in general, such as companies working on climate, biotech, robotics, space, etc. Some of HCVC’s portfolio companies include electric bike maker Cowboy, nuclear fusion tech company Renaissance Fusion, Span, Caper, Automata, Radia and Augmenta. The name HCVC itself comes from the Hardware Club, a community of hardware and deep tech companies that share knowledge and help each other through the network.

  • Ford temporarily lays off 330 workers, blames the UAW strike

    Ford has temporarily laid off 330 non-striking workers in Ohio and Illinois due to a ripple effect caused by the on-going UAW strike.