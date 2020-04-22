Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 18% Share Price Gain

Some Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 32% over the last three months. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 18%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 42%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Qorvo moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:QRVO Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020

It is of course excellent to see how Qorvo has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Qorvo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.1% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 3.4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Qorvo better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Qorvo that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

