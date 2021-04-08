Is QS Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS).

Is QS stock a buy? Money managers seem to be taking a bullish view. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a large number for a newly listed company. However, our calculations also showed that QS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings). Later in this article we will compare QS' popularity against a group of similarly valued stocks and have a better idea whether hedge funds really see this stock as a "buy",

Christian Leone of Luxor Capital Group

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, the House passed a landmark bill decriminalizing marijuana. So, we are checking out this under the radar cannabis stock right now. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to buy to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Now we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS).

Do Hedge Funds Think QS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At fourth quarter's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 35 from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in QS a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is QS A Good Stock To Buy?
Is QS A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) was held by Senator Investment Group, which reported holding $354.9 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Luxor Capital Group with a $352.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Soros Fund Management, JS Capital, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Inherent Group allocated the biggest weight to QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS), around 22.33% of its 13F portfolio. JS Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 13.39 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to QS.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Senator Investment Group, managed by Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin, initiated the largest position in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS). Senator Investment Group had $354.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Christian Leone's Luxor Capital Group also initiated a $352.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new QS investors: George Soros's Soros Fund Management, Jonathan Soros's JS Capital, and Israel Englander's Millennium Management.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), and Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to QS's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position Z,83,5812175,14 LYB,27,682905,-4 PSX,26,191517,-1 XPEV,30,820952,4 BLL,44,944165,11 SLB,50,1226025,-3 CPRT,46,1137710,-10 Average,43.7,1545064,1.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 43.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1545 million. That figure was $1849 million in QS's case. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for QS is 22.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7.9% in 2021 through April 1st and surpassed the market again by 0.4 percentage points. Unfortunately QS wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); QS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -41.6% since the end of December (through 4/1) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2020.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Quantumscape Corp

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Brands like Adidas and Nike are being blurred out on Chinese TV in retaliation for Xinjiang cotton comments

    After several Western brands expressed concern about forced labor in China, many in the country are retaliating.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden starts selling major corporate tax hikes while opening the door to a compromise with Republicans

    The White House moves to shore up support for its huge $2 trillion jobs package, though Republicans are united in opposition.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • White supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US

    As fears of anti-Asian violence grow, police seek to be more visible to deter attacks. AP Photo/Kathy WillensAmid the disturbing rise in attacks on Asian Americans since March 2020 is a troubling category of these assaults: Black people are also attacking Asian Americans. White people are the main perpetrators of anti-Asian racism. But in February 2021, a Black person pushed an elderly Asian man to the ground in San Francisco; the man later died from his injuries. In another video, from New York City on March 29, 2021, a Black person pushes and beats an Asian American woman on the sidewalk in front of a doorway while onlookers observe the attack, then close their door on the woman without intervening or providing aid. As the current president of the Association for Asian American Studies and as an ethnic studies and critical race studies professor who specializes in Asian American culture, I wanted to address the climate of anti-Asian racism I was seeing at the start of the pandemic. So in April 2020, I created a PowerPoint slide deck about anti-Asian racism that my employer, the University of Colorado Boulder, turned into a website. That led to approximately 50 interviews, workshops, talks and panel presentations that I’ve done on anti-Asian racism, specifically in the time of COVID-19. The point I’ve made through all of those experiences is that anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism: white supremacy. So when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy. White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it. It’s not just white people White supremacy is an ideology, a pattern of values and beliefs that are ingrained in nearly every system and institution in the U.S. It is a belief that to be white is to be human and invested with inalienable universal rights and that to be not-white means you are less than human – a disposable object for others to abuse and misuse. The dehumanization of Asian people by U.S. society is driven by white supremacy and not by any Black person who may or may not hate Asians. During the pandemic, “yellow peril” rhetoric that blamed China for COVID-19 led to a 150% rise in anti-Asian harassment incidents reported to police in 2020. In particular, East Asian Americans or anyone who appeared to be of East Asian heritage or descent became targets for the misplaced anger of people blaming Chinese people or those they thought looked Chinese, even if they were of other ethnic backgrounds, like Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, Burmese, Thai or Filipino. A fear of disease White supremacy as the root of racism can be seen in the Latino man in Texas stabbing a Burmese family in March 2020, claiming he did so because they were Chinese and bringing the coronavirus into the U.S. Though the suspect may have mental health problems, his belief that this family posed a threat is driven by the white supremacist ideas of Chinese people being to blame for COVID-19. This same rhetoric of blaming anyone perceived to be Chinese for COVID-19 and attacking them has been found in countless reports of harassment, including one by a Vietnamese American woman who was spat at by a white man as she tried to enter a grocery store in March 2021. Four days later, video footage showed a 76-year-old Chinese woman who was punched in the face by a 39-year-old white man, on the same day that a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Stories of individual harassment and violence perpetrated against Asian Americans by white assailants don’t always get the same attention as the viral videos of Black aggression toward Asians. But underlying all these incidents is white supremacy, just as white supremacy is responsible for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes: White supremacy made Floyd into a Black male threat rather than a human being. Understanding the depth and reach of this ideology of racism can be challenging, but doing so brings each person, and the nation as a whole, closer to addressing systemic inequity. It’s not Black people whom Asian Americans need to fear. It’s white supremacy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer Ho, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemicRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Jennifer Ho is affiliated with the Association for Asian American Studies.

  • Police called to Prince Harry and Meghan's California home nine times in as many months

    Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home nine times in as many months, it emerged on Thursday, after the couple expressed concern about the decision to strip them of round the clock police protection. Since the couple moved into the property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last July, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their television interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess, 39, revealed she had written letters pleading with the Royal family not to take away her husband’s personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats. She complained that depriving their son, Archie, of a title had put his safety and risk and said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. UK police protection for the Sussexes was withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties, following a meeting of the Government body in charge of overseeing Royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to foot the bill out of his own pocket.

  • Man faces charge after Chicago road rage shooting wounds boy

    A man has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive, police said Thursday. Jushawn Brown, 43, of Chicago, fired shots at another vehicle "during a road rage incident” about 11 a.m. Tuesday and was arrested later that day, police said. Police have said shots were fired at the car Brown was in, which crashed after the boy was shot in the temple.

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke with The Daily Telegraph after her brother died from a blood clot that developed after he got the shot.

  • Trump exploded at a staffer for telling him the wrong names of his golf partners, John Boehner says in his memoir

    Trump once flew into a rage at one of Boehner's staffers with "real anger," showing an explosive temper long before he became president, Boehner said.

  • Colorado vaccination site shuts down after 11 'adverse reactions' to Johnson & Johnson jabs: Latest COVID-19 updates

    A mass vaccination site in Colorado was shut down after 11 people suffered reactions from shots, including nausea, dizziness. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Piers Morgan weighs in on Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo: 'The scam's been blown'

    Earlier this week, it was reported that legal representatives for the Kardashians had the image of Khloe removed from several social-media sites.

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Salvage crews secure drifting Dutch cargo ship off Norway

    Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on Thursday. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore. One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.

  • Tesla refunded customers who were overcharged up to $71,000 on new cars, and gave them $200 to spend at its online store

    Customers were left with bills of up to $142,000 after the double charges. Tesla apologized in emails shared with CNBC, and repaid the money.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPAlabama secretary of state admits affair, denies calling Black people 'the coloreds,' drops Senate bid

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise, but labor market improving

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 744,000 for the week ended April 3 compared to 728,000 in the prior week.