Qstream Voted a Preferred Leader by G2 Crowd in its First Microlearning Report

The World's Largest Tech Marketplace, G2 Crowd Releases their First Microlearning Report, Identifying Qstream's Microlearning Platform as the Leading Learning Technology Provider

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream has been recognized as a preferred leader in the first G2 Crowd Microlearning Grid Report. Last year, G2 Crowd's research team created this new category focusing on the rapidly growing microlearning market to help businesses and learning leaders easily identify the best learning technologies that are best suited to meet the learning needs of their organization. "Experiencing the growth of such an innovative market has been extremely rewarding," said David Resendes, Marketing Manager at Qstream. "Participating in G2 Crowd's first grid report in microlearning has been an incredible experience, both in terms of collaborating with the G2 Crowd team and with Qstream's clients, whose feedback establishes Qstream's leadership in the category." G2 Crowd is the most trusted source for software buyers to make better technology decisions based on its ability to collect reviews and data from the most credible sources, the technology users.

Qstream is scientifically proven to produce learning results that directly impact skills proficiency gain and achievement of organizational goals. What makes Qstream unique from any other microlearning provider, is its capabilities to create ongoing engagement. For any remote learning program to work, the learner needs to be engaged in learning every day. Once the learner is engaged and enjoys the learning experience, it makes it much easier for learning leaders to push content into micro-burst of information that is easy to access and respond to using a mobile device. From there, Qstream's potential to reinforce knowledge and improve proficiency using the spacing and testing effect gets the learner to recall information for the long-term, allowing them to use that sustained knowledge when it's needed on the frontline. Managers rely on Qstream's detailed learning analytics to disclose where knowledge gaps or business risks occur in real-time to help them make informed decisions for future training investments.

"In a time where business models and strategies are changing so rapidly from the effect of COVID-19, microlearning is a strategic learning method to keep organizations agile with the necessary knowledge and skills to keep up with the pace of change and overcome new challenges they face," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO at Qstream. "It's a true pleasure being able to support Qstream's customers with the learning technology they need to deliver learning to their remote workforces in an efficient yet cost-effective way that's able to get the outcomes they need to adapt to their business strategy."

Qstream is also recognized by G2 Crowd as a high performer in the Sales Training and Onboarding Software category.

