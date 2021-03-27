- By GF Value





The stock of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $63.42 per share and the market cap of $4.1 billion, QTS Realty Trust stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for QTS Realty Trust is shown in the chart below.





QTS Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because QTS Realty Trust is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.23% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. QTS Realty Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of QTS Realty Trust is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of QTS Realty Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of QTS Realty Trust over the past years:

Story continues

QTS Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. QTS Realty Trust has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $539.4 million and loss of $0.46 a share. Its operating margin of 12.98% worse than 83% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks QTS Realty Trust's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of QTS Realty Trust over the past years:

QTS Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. QTS Realty Trust's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 66% of the companies in REITs industry%. QTS Realty Trust's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.5%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, QTS Realty Trust's ROIC was 1.98, while its WACC came in at 2.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of QTS Realty Trust is shown below:

QTS Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In closing, the stock of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS, 30-year Financials)appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about QTS Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

