Quad Cities area farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial EGV
Quad Cities area farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial EGV
Quad Cities area farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial EGV
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his new Super Bowl ad and breaks down current state of action films. "I'm really proud of all the new guys," he says.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Regional banks have been setting aside money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but in the wake of problems at New York Community Bancorp some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
Up next is Nevada, which is holding a primary for Democrats and Republicans on Feb. 6 followed by GOP caucuses on Feb. 8.
Palantir stock is surging on AI dreams even as Wall Street is concerned shares may be overvalued.
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is a well-executed delivery and work van, especially for city-bound, high-mileage use.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
The Amazon Echo Show is an excellent device for staying in touch with family and friends. Today, the Echo Show 15 and 8 are both on sale for up to 40% off.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its U.K. division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its U.K. assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.
'I can actually find everything I need at a glance,' shared one fan.
With no credit check when you apply and a flexible deposit requirement, you can easily build credit with the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card.
The Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and agile alternative to pricier competitors like Dyson.