Quad City Auto Show rolls into East Moline

The Quad City Auto Show will be Friday-Saturday, March 1-3, at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. This is the 30th anniversary of the show, according to a news release.

Hours Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m.-8 pm., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Special events and family entertainment during the show include more than 150 vehicles, 23 manufacturers, specialty cars, and electric vehicles.

Subaru and Ford will present a ride-and-drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Frida and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

In the electric vehicle area, visitors can see the latest vehicles. Plus product specialists will answer questions and you can drive the newest models.

Subaru and the Humane Society will present pet adoptions.

A NASCAR simulator, tribute to the military, bounce house all weekend, Midwest Corvette

Club, and the Quad City British Car Club will be among the other features.

On Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. there will be a magic show, face painting, balloons for the kids, bounce house, and therapy dogs.

On Sunday, from noon until 4 p.m. there will be presentations by Niabi Zoo, Dream Princesses, science experiments, bounce house, contest sign up, coloring contest, balloon artist, face painting, Legos for kids, cookies and milk for kids, and therapy dogs.

For more information and discount tickets, visit here or call Susan Shrader, event coordinator, at 563-349-7134. Proceeds from the Auto Show benefit the Iowa –Illinois Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. More than $686,000 has been given to 205 college bound and trade school students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.