'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs an executive order on the economy at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China's growing assertiveness.

The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.

The statement also says the use of advanced technologies should be based on the rule of respecting human rights, the newspaper said on its web site.

The draft does not name China, but the move is aimed at preventing China's way of utilising technologies for maintaining an authoritarian regime from spreading to the rest of the world, the Nikkei said.

The United States and China are at odds over issues across the board, including trade and technology, while Biden said in April his country and Japan, a U.S. ally, will invest together in areas such as 5G and semiconductor supply chains.

No officials were immediately available for comment at the Japanese foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to the Asian nation, the official added.

  • Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

    Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government was in talks with any other party in his comments that were released by a Malian news site, but diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters Mali's government was close to a deal with a private Russian military contractor. The sources said Russia's the Wagner Group would supply mercenaries to train Mali's military and protect senior officials, based on the deal being negotiated.

  • Pelosi: U.S. Must Work with China on ‘Overriding’ Climate Issue Despite Uyghur ‘Genocide’

    Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged international cooperation with China to curb climate change while acknowledging the regime's perpetration of "genocide" in the Xinjiang region and "suppression of democracy" in Hong Kong.

  • Covid vaccine: India gives 20 million jabs to mark PM Modi's birthday

    The country is trying to ramp up vaccination to stave off a third wave of Covid-19.

  • How to stop worrying and prevent Chinese hegemony

    He may not have a bestseller on his hands, but Colby has produced something even more valuable: Required reading for lawmakers, national-security hands, and 2024 presidential hopefuls.

  • Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers Apologize And Pledge Remedy After Accusations That The Show Erased A Nonbinary Character

    When Boston area audiences saw a pre-Broadway performance of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill in 2018, they saw actor Lauren Patten sing a powerful, showstopping rendition of the hit song “You Oughta Know,” with the young performer delivering the blistering number as a lovestruck – and gender non-conforming – teenager. When Broadway audiences […]

  • Hamilton (Ariz.) football team stuns national power Bishop Gorman with 18-point comeback in final minute

    Nicco Marchiol threw two touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds and score on a 2-point run to stun Bishop Gorman 25-24.

  • Why worry about a China-US nuclear war when we have Nicki Minaj?

    SCMP chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo worries about how close China and the US may be coming to a nuclear conflict, but is distracted by the news cycle moving on to rapper Nicki Minaj’s Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy.

  • Doctors debunk celebrity claims that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility and affects pregnancies

    Doctors say there's no data that supports the claim that COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility or the health of pregnancies.

  • Children & Long COVID? Study shows 1 in 10 Kids Endure Lingering Symptoms

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. The State […]

  • The One Story That Captures the Immigrant Experience Like No Other

    It’s became a phenomenon in India: it’s a part of school syllabi all across the country, has been made into numerous films in multiple Indian languages, and still shapes popular Indian attitudes towards Afghans. It is one of the greatest stories about the migrant experience every written, and it deserves a global audience outside India—particularly now.

  • Going to Europe? These 7 countries have tightened rules on Americans.

    The door to Europe hasn't swung shut for Americans. But in the days since the European Union removed the United States from its "safe list," several countries have put up new roadblocks - and some have blocked the way altogether. American travelers can still visit much of the continent, though pandemic-era entry requirements are all over the map. The E.U. move late last month leaves individual states to decide which restrictions to put in place.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most

  • Biden gathers world leaders to discuss climate action

    The president hosted virtual talks this morning with the aim of pressing for emissions cuts.

  • Japan PM candidates deny toning down views on hot-button issues to attract votes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Two of the candidates vying to become Japan's next prime minister denied on Saturday they had toned down their positions on nuclear energy and gender issues to attract conservative backing in a tight ruling party leadership election this month. The winner of the Sept. 29 contest to lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is almost certain to succeed Yoshihide Suga as the country's next premier because the party has a majority in the lower house. Suga announced he would step down two weeks ago amid sinking approval ratings, triggering the leadership race between four candidates.

  • Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

    Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add at least 150 jobs on the company's southwest Illinois campus, officials said Friday. Boeing will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet (27,870 square meters). Gathered at the airport in Mascoutah, about 29 miles (47 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, company representatives and politicians celebrated not only Boeing's expansion of operations which currently employ 70.

  • Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged world leaders on Friday to join the United States and European Union in a pledge to cut methane emissions, hoping to build momentum before an international summit on climate change begins next month. Biden made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF), a follow-up to an Earth Day meeting he hosted in April https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-climate-summit-idCAKBN2CA0DK to unveil new U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and press other countries to do more to curb theirs.

  • After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

    Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control. Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group could regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the United States in one year to two years.

  • Local Matters: Wisconsin House speaker acting as "shadow governor"

    The speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly is acting with as much if not more power than the governor. Republican Robin Vos leads the state's GOP legislature and has blocked nearly every move by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Dan Vock joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.

  • Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims

    Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection. Ruben Gutierrez was set to be executed on Oct. 27 for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old Brownsville woman in 1998. Prosecutors said the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming review of similar religious freedom issues made by another inmate, John Henry Ramirez, whose execution the high court delayed last week, will impact Gutierrez’s case.

  • Fact check: Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

    A conspiracy theory falsely claims differences in the astronauts' boots and footprints from the Apollo 11 mission prove the moon landing was fake.