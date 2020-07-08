Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) an outstanding investment today? Money managers were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that QUAD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). QUAD was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with QUAD positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are plenty of methods market participants have at their disposal to value stocks. Two of the most innovative methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

How have hedgies been trading Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in QUAD a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Miller Value Partners was the largest shareholder of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), with a stake worth $4.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Miller Value Partners was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $1.5 million. Arrowstreet Capital, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Miller Value Partners allocated the biggest weight to Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), around 0.28% of its 13F portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to QUAD.