Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.995 per share and the market cap of $220.6 million, Quad/Graphics stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Quad/Graphics is shown in the chart below.


Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap
Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Quad/Graphics stock might be a value trap is because Quad/Graphics has an Altman Z-score of 1.11, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Quad/Graphics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Quad/Graphics at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Quad/Graphics is poor. This is the debt and cash of Quad/Graphics over the past years:

Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap
Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Quad/Graphics has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and loss of $2.53 a share. Its operating margin is 2.67%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Quad/Graphics at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Quad/Graphics over the past years:

Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap
Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Quad/Graphics is -8.8%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -29%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Quad/Graphics's return on invested capital is 4.53, and its cost of capital is 6.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Quad/Graphics is shown below:

Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap
Quad/Graphics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

Overall, The stock of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Quad/Graphics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Hopes and fears on the migrants’ bus bound for a new life in America

    People from Central America are boarding buses in Texas to cities across US, writes Andrew Buncombe in Brownsville

  • Injuries pile up for Panthers. The latest on Barkov, Hornqvist ahead of two games in Dallas

    The Florida Panthers were already heading toward one of their most frustrating losses of the season Thursday when Patric Hornqvist crashed to the ground after an open-ice hit and was slow to get back up.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • 10-foot-tall pineapple carving becomes tourist attraction in Port Huron, Michigan

    A giant wooden pineapple statue was created out of a broken tree in Port Huron, Michigan, and is now listed on Google Maps as a tourist attraction.

  • MIT grad found dead in Chicago home surrounded by bomb making material

    ‘A strong odor was emanating from the apartment and officers began getting sick’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • The UN leaked a Saudi threat to assassinate an official to make sure the killing didn't happen

    UN officials were told that if Callamard did not ease off her investigation there were people willing to kill her.

  • Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank

    The Sudanese government said Friday it cleared all of its overdue payments to the World Bank, a move that gives the highly-indebted country access to new types of international financing for the first time in decades. This development allows Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension, according to a statement released by Sudan's Cabinet. The World Bank said that by clearing its debts, Sudan will have access to nearly $2 billion in grants for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Sherlock's a mess. Watson's a snob. The youngest players of 'The Irregulars'? Extraordinary

    Victorian street kids get mixed up with Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes in a Netflix YA series with supernatural overtones.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • How Democrats could ditch the GOP and increase the minimum wage on their own

    The $15 minimum wage hike didn't make it into Biden's party-line stimulus law, but Berkeley economists have proposed a way to include it in a new one.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Why the Georgia GOP's Voting Rollbacks Will Hit Black People Hard

    After record turnout flipped Georgia blue for the first time in decades, Republicans who control the state Legislature moved swiftly to put in place a raft of new restrictions on voting access, passing a new bill that was signed into law Thursday. The law will alter foundational elements of voting in Georgia, which supported President Joe Biden in November and a pair of Democratic senators in January — narrow victories attributable in part to the turnout of Black voters and the array of voting options in the state. Taken together, the new barriers will have an outsize impact on Black voters, who make up roughly one-third of the state’s population and vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The Republican legislation will undermine pillars of voting access by limiting drop boxes for mail ballots, introducing more rigid voter identification requirements for absentee balloting and making it a crime to provide food or water to people waiting in line to vote. Long lines to vote are common in Black neighborhoods in Georgia’s cities, particularly Atlanta, where much of the state’s Democratic electorate lives. The new law also expands the Legislature’s power over elections, which has raised worries that it could interfere with the vote in predominantly Democratic, heavily Black counties like Fulton and Gwinnett. Black voters were a major force in Democratic success in recent elections, with roughly 88% voting for Biden and more than 90% voting for Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January runoff elections, according to exit polls. Democrats say that Republicans are effectively returning to one of the ugliest tactics in the state’s history — oppressive laws aimed at disenfranchising voters. “Rather than grappling with whether their ideology is causing them to fail, they are instead relying on what has worked in the past,” Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, said as the bill made its way through the Legislature, referring to what she said were laws designed to suppress votes. “Instead of winning new voters, you rig the system against their participation, and you steal the right to vote.” The Georgia law comes as former President Donald Trump has continued to publicly promote the lie that the election was stolen from him, which has swayed millions of Republican voters. It also puts further pressure on Republican state legislatures across the country to continue drafting new legislation aimed at restricting voting rights under the banner of “election integrity” as a way of appeasing the former president and his loyal base. New restrictions on voting have already passed in Iowa, and multiple other states are lining up similar efforts, while the Supreme Court signaled this month that it was ready to make it harder to challenge all sorts of limits on voting around the nation. Should the high court make changes to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which allows after-the-fact challenges to voting restrictions that may disproportionately affect members of minority groups, Democrats and voting rights groups could be left without one of their most essential tools to challenge new laws. For decades, Georgia has been at the center of the voting rights battle, with Democrats and advocacy groups fighting back against repeated efforts to disenfranchise Black voters in the state. As recently as 2018, Georgians faced hourslong lines to vote in many predominantly Black neighborhoods, and thousands of Black voters were purged from the voting rolls before the election. Now Republicans have again changed the state’s voting laws before critical Senate and governor’s races in 2022. Democrats, shut out of power in the Statehouse despite holding both U.S. Senate seats, were relatively powerless in the legislative process to stop the voting bill, though they do now have avenues through the courts to challenge the law. The initial iterations of the bill contained measures that voting rights groups said would have even more directly targeted Black voters, like a proposal to restrict early voting on the weekends that would limit the long-standing civic tradition of “Souls to the Polls,” in which Black voters cast ballots Sunday after church services. In an interview this month, Abrams, the former Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, called Republicans’ effort “a sign of fear” over their failure to win support from young and minority voters, two of the fastest-growing sectors of the state’s electorate. She added that the measure was also potentially self-defeating for the GOP in that large percentages of rural white voters, a traditionally Republican-leaning bloc, could also be impeded by laws that make it harder for citizens to cast absentee ballots and vote by mail. Republicans have defended the new measures, saying they are focused on election security. In remarks Thursday after signing the new law, Gov. Brian Kemp said that after the 2020 election, “we quickly began working with the House and Senate on further reforms to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.” He added, “The bill I signed into law does just that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company