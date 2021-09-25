At Quad, Japan's Suga welcomed Australia submarine partnership

Prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan are hosted in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At a meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga welcomed the establishment last week of a trilateral partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines, a Japanese government official said.

Asked whether the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States was discussed at the meeting of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in Washington, Japan's foreign press secretary, Tomoyuki Yoshida, told reporters: "Prime Minister Suga welcomed the initiative of the establishment of the security partnership forged by the three countries ... which is taking an important role for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories