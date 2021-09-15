Quad video 4 million views

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- E! News
Schitt's Creek 's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best
Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala! See the look that needs to be celebrated.
- People
Zoë Kravitz Bares Her Whole Butt at 2021 Met Gala as Channing Tatum Arrives Separately
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
- E! News
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party
Natalia Bryant made her Met Gala debut on Sept. 13. After wearing a Conner Ives dress, the 18-year-old model changed into a totally different ensemble—and she gave her followers a peek on Instagram.
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Tax The Rich' Met Gala Dress In Trumpy Way
The conspiracy-loving Georgia lawmaker is now a fashion critic!
- INSIDER
Sheer outfits were all over the Met Gala red carpet. Here are 17 celebrities who embraced the daring trend.
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz dared to bare in crystals, lace, and little else as they walked the Met Gala red carpet.
- InStyle
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Most Met Gala Outfit From the Other Side of the Country
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
- Rolling Stone
Watch The Monkees Perform ‘Pleasant Valley Sunday’ at Farewell Tour Launch
The set featured all their big hits along with never-before-played Sixties deep cuts "While I Cry" and "Love Is Only Sleeping"
- Who What Wear
Kendall Jenner Just Wore a Naked G-String Dress to the Met Gala
You're gonna want to see this.
- INSIDER
Billie Eilish said she'd only wear Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala if the designer ditched fur. The brand said yes.
Oscar de la Renta's widow has wanted the brand to stop selling fur for years. But it was Billie Eilish's ultimatum that finally brought change.
- Seventeen
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's Trip Down the Met Gala Red Carpet Made Us Swoon
Could they get any cuter? 😍
- In The Know by Yahoo
Business owner in tears over customer's 'vicious' email from vegan customer: 'When did it become OK to speak to people like this?'
She couldn't believe the reason the customer was upset in the first place.
- E! News
Did Kanye West Attend the 2021 Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? The Truth About Her Masked Date
The 2021 Met Gala had a few fashionable surprises in store—but did you expect Kanye West to be one of them? Find out if the rapper actually showed up to the star-studded affair on Sept. 13.
- E! News
You Won’t Believe How Many Hours It Took to Create Gabrielle Union’s 2021 Met Gala Dress
Gabrielle Union had cameras flashing at the 2021 Met Gala. Luckily for us, the actress revealed to E! News how long it took to construct the must-see look and you won’t believe the answer.
- The Daily Beast
Will Kellyanne Conway Have a Come to Jesus Moment?
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyHistory may not be kind to George W. Bush because of his decisions post-9/11, among other things, but right now he’s been somewhat transformed in the public eye as a resistance hero. Who would have thought?If it’s possible for him, it must be possible for others, right? The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast wants to know: Will the same happen for, say, former and current Donald J. Trump allies?“Do you think this will happen with Trump people or do you t
- Bravo
Christian Siriano Designed Lili Reinhart's Breathtaking Floral Gown at the 2021 Met Gala
Lili Reinhart was looked like a walking garden — in the best possible way — at the 2021 Met Gala. The Riverdale actress wore a custom look from Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano, and the blooming gown tied gorgeously into the evening's theme. (Season 19 of Project Runway premieres October 14 at 9/8c!) The hotly anticipated ball was titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." As such, Reinhart's sheer pink corset dress was covered in flower appliqués that represented the state flowers from a
- Yahoo Life
Breast cancer survivor hits NYFW runway bearing post-mastectomy scars: 'We should be able to exist in our bodies the ways we want to'
Ericka Hart made a powerful statement on Sunday, modeling a red one-piece swimsuit on a beach runway and pulling the top down to expose her post-mastectomy scars and reconstructed breasts as she walked.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Man stumps TikTok with his toothpick hack: 'I've been waiting for five minutes'
TikTokers waited (and waited and waited) in anticipation to see how he pulled it off.
- Variety
‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Actor Janine Chang Sparks Taiwan-China Dispute Over 11-Year-Old Academic Paper
When Taiwanese actor Janine Chang was writing her masters’ thesis in industrial economics in 2010, she likely never imagined that two Chinese characters in it would become a diplomatic flashpoint and threaten to derail her lucrative acting career more than a decade later. This week, however, it has done just that. Her thesis at Taiwan’s […]
- Footwear News
Mary J. Blige Is Statuesque in a Gold Gown & Metallic Stiletto Sandals for the Met Gala 2021
Mary J. Blige has a penchant for glitzy looks.
- INSIDER
Ciara was her husband Russell Wilson's biggest cheerleader on the Met Gala red carpet in a dress with his jersey number
Ciara's gown was made in the Seattle Seahawks' colors in tribute to her quarterback husband Russell Wilson.