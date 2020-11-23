Quadient – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic performance across all solutions, and upgraded 2020 outlook

QUADIENT
·22 min read

Quadient – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic performance across all solutions, and upgraded 2020 outlook

Improved organic performance driven by all solutions

  • Total sales of €258 million in Q3 2020, down 3.0%1 organically vs. Q3 2019, confirming the rebound from the lows in April

  • Major operations slightly down by 1.8% on an organic basis, a strong improvement vs. Q2 2020 (-12.0%), primarily reflecting:

    • Double-digit growth in Business Process Automation and Parcel Locker Solutions activities and improved trend for Mail-Related Solutions and Customer Experience Management businesses

    • Strong performance in North America with positive organic growth (+2.3%), fueled by double-digit revenue increase for each of the growth engines, and a solid increase in International sales (+4.1%)

    • Robust performance of recurring revenue (-0.8%) and strong improvement in license/hardware sales trend (-4.3%)

Strong business and operational execution

  • Continued dynamic momentum with new customer wins (KUB, Frasers), product launches (new Distribute module for the Impress platform) and industry recognitions (Syntec, PPTI, ISS ESG)

  • Ongoing active cost management to protect profitability

  • Strong liquidity position maintained during Q3 2020

Full-year 2020 upgraded outlook

Thanks to its business portfolio, Quadient is uniquely positioned to continue to benefit from the acceleration of the shift towards digital solutions and e-commerce booming.

Taking into account the improved performance recorded in Q3 2020, full-year 2020 expected sales and current EBIT2 are upwardly revised. Q4 2020 sales performance will be especially driven by continuous growth in Business Process Automation and Parcel Locker Solutions activities.

Quadient expects for full-year 20203,4:

  • Organic sales decline of around 9% compared to full-year 2019;

  • Current EBIT2 in the range of €140 million to €145 million5;

  • Free cash flow6 above €100 million5.

Paris, 23 November 2020,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces its third-quarter 2020 consolidated sales.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, stated: “We are very pleased with the strong rebound in revenue trend recorded in the third quarter of 2020 in all our solutions and in every geography. As the economy has been recovering from the impact of the lockdowns, Quadient has taken full advantage of its truly unified organization and benefitted from multiple synergies across the board, from commercial cross-selling to back-office efficiencies and from mutualized R&D to more integrated supply chains and logistics.

The success of our newly-launched software solutions provides strong evidence of the valuable synergies generated by our combined R&D platform to offer our clients critical multi-channel communications tools supporting small and medium-sized companies in their efforts to digitize their internal processes and larger entities, such as government services, utilities or financial services, in their ability to personalize their communication flows and improve customer experience.

The value brought by our software solutions enabled us to record strong double-digit growth in Business Process Automation, including an impressive growth in YayPay, our newly acquired US fintech. In the meantime, our Customer Experience Management software solutions have continued to benefit from new client gains.

In our smart hardware businesses, we recorded strong double-digit growth in Parcel Lockers Solutions, demonstrating the relevance of our smart lockers for retailers, carriers and property managers in the context of further e-commerce booming, while our Mail Related Solutions also recorded a much better performance thanks to a substantial rebound in equipment sales and supplies.

Against the backdrop of this strong rebound, we are upgrading our guidance for full-year 2020. Our sales performance will continue to be supported by strong growth in both Business Process Automation and Parcel Locker Solutions. We also continue to successfully adapt our operating expenses to best optimize our profitability. We keep on prioritizing our growth investments without giving up on new product launches. And we maintain a very healthy balance sheet as well as a strong liquidity position.”

STRONG REBOUND IN Q3 2020 ORGANIC SALES PERFORMANCE

In the third quarter of 2020, consolidated sales amounted to €258 million, a contained decline of -7.4% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Organic change was -3.0% (excluding currency impact and scope effect related to the divestment of ProShip in February 2020 and the acquisition of YayPay at the end of July 20207), a sharp improvement versus Q2 2020 (-14.6%).

Quadient’s strategy is to promote recurring revenues in all solutions, particularly through SaaS8 subscription and rental sales. In Q3 2020, the Group has experienced a strong rebound in both recurring revenue (-2.1%) and license/hardware sales (-5.0% vs. -29.0% in Q2 2020).

Change in Q3 2020 sales

In million euros

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Change at constant rates

Organic change

Major Operations

229

242

-5.3%

-1.7%

-1.8%

Customer Experience Management

31

33

-8.0%

-4.1%

-4.1%

Business Process Automation

18

15

+19.7%

+22.1%

+20.0%

Parcel Locker Solutions

21

18

+23.5%

+28.9%

+28.9%

Mail-Related Solutions

159

176

-9.8%

-6.3%

-6.3%

Additional Operations

29

36

-21.2%

-20.5%

-11.8%

Group total

258

278

-7.4%

-4.2%

-3.0%

In million euros

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Change at constant rates

Organic change

Major Operations

229

242

-5.3%

-1.7%

-1.8%

North America

127

132

-3.5%

+2.5%

+2.3%

Main European countries(a)

90

98

-8.3%

-8.2%

-8.2%

International(b)

12

12

-1.5%

+4.1%

+4.1%

Additional Operations

29

36

-21.2%

-20.5%

-11.8%

Group total

258

278

-7.4%

-4.2%

-3.0%


Major Operations supported by improved performance in each solution

In the third quarter of 2020, Major Operations recorded revenue of €229 million (89% of total sales), slightly down by 1.8% on an organic basis compared to the third quarter of 2019, a sharp improvement from Q2 2020 (-12.0%). This reflected a robust performance of recurring revenue (72% of Major Operations sales), down 0.8% organically compared to Q3 2019
(vs. -5.3% in Q2 2020), as well as strongly improved trend for license/hardware sales (-4.3% vs. -27.6% in Q2 2020).

Sales in North America (56% of Major Operations sales) posted a strong performance with positive organic growth in Q3 2020 (+2.3%), a sharp improvement versus Q2 2020 (-7.7%), driven by strong double-digit revenue increase for each of the growth engines and improved business trend in Mail-Related Solutions.

Main European countries posted much lower organic sales decline in Q3 2020 (-8.2%) compared to Q2 2020 (-18.1%), benefiting from double-digit growth in Business Process Automation revenue.

The International segment posted a solid organic sales increase in Q3 2020 (+4.1%), returning to positive growth after
a decline in Q2 2020 (-4.2%), driven by a strong increase in rental revenue from Parcel Locker Solutions in Japan.

Customer Experience Management

In the third quarter of 2020, Customer Experience Management sales stood at €31 million, down 4.1% organically compared to the third quarter of 2019 (vs. -11.0% in Q2 2020). Recurring revenue (74% of Customer Experience Management sales) continued to show a very good resilience (‑1.3%), driven by an ongoing strong growth in revenue from SaaS subscription and increase in maintenance revenue. This performance was offset by a decline in professional services revenue, mainly operated on-site and thus still affected by social distancing measures.

License sales (-11.3%) recorded much improved trend versus Q2 2020 (-31.1%), driven by several deals in the United States and the United Kingdom, including in new verticals (Government and Utilities).

Sales in North America continued to record strong double-digit growth. Conversely, main European countries posted a decrease in revenue (mainly in professional services), despite strong double-digit growth in the United Kingdom. International sales were lower due to a high comparable base in Q3 2019.

Business Process Automation

In the third quarter of 2020, Business Process Automation sales stood at €18 million, up +20.0% organically compared to the third quarter of 2019, returning to double-digit growth level after a 2.5% decline in Q2 2020.

Recurring revenue recorded strong double-digit growth (+34.6%), representing 87% of Business Process Automation sales in Q3 2020, driven by a significant increase in revenue related to volume-based usage, including a positive catch-up effect in the property management sector in France, as well as ongoing strong growth in SaaS revenue, due to an increased customer base recorded in the prior quarters. In addition, the Group continued its campaigns to accelerate new customer acquisitions under this subscription model across all regions. Lastly, sales benefited from the impressive growth of YayPay, the recently acquired US fintech specialized in Accounts Receivable automation, with a triple-digit growth year-on-year.

License sales (-31.4%), which represent a relatively small portion of Business Process Automation revenue, were still strongly impacted, even if the traction of bundled offers with Mail-Related Solutions has resumed during the quarter.

Parcel Locker Solutions

In the third quarter of 2020, Parcel Locker Solutions sales stood at €21 million, up +28.9% organically compared to the third quarter of 2019 (vs. -1.9% in Q2 2020).

Recurring revenue, representing 47% of Parcel Locker Solutions sales in Q3 2020, posted a sustained good performance (+19.0%) with a continued double-digit growth in rental-based revenue as well as strong growth in subscription revenue. In addition, recurring revenue benefited from a sustained increase in sales related to maintenance and consumption/usage activity.

Hardware sales (+39.2%), which posted a sharp improvement versus Q2 2020 (-27.5%), were fueled by strong dynamics in the US Retail sector due to the rollout of new lockers as part of the contract with Lowe’s. Sales also benefited from Quadient’s first customer gains in the property management sector in the UK, leveraging Parcel Pending’s know-how and product offer.

Mail-Related Solutions

In the third quarter of 2020, Mail-Related Solutions sales stood at €159 million, down 6.3% organically compared to the third quarter of 2019, experiencing improved business conditions versus Q2 2020 (-13.9%).

Recurring revenue (-5.4%), representing 73% of Mail-Related Solutions sales in Q3 2020, benefited from improved trend in consumption-related revenue (supplies) as usage has started to return, and strong resilience of other recurring revenue, which are secured by multi-year contracts.

Hardware sales (-8.7%) posted a much improved performance versus Q2 2020 (-25.5%), driven by a continued recovery in new placements from the lows of April, with all three segments (small, medium and large accounts) improving but production mail lagging behind. Business trends improved sequentially across all regions, especially in North America and France/Benelux region. Furthermore, backlog remains high in Q3 2020 compared Q3 2019.

Additional Operations

In the third quarter of 2020, Additional Operations recorded revenue of €29 million (11% of total sales), down 11.8% on an organic basis compared to the third quarter of 2019, a material improvement versus Q2 2020 (-32.5%). This reflected improved revenue from export business (e.g. OEM contracts with third-party distributors for mail equipment). Revenue from the Graphics activity continued to decline. Lastly, the segment benefited from an increase in revenue from Automated Packing Systems (CVP), with 4 units sold Q3 2020 (vs. 5 units in Q3 2019), of which 2 units of higher-end CVP Everest products.

9M 2020 SALES

Change in 9M 2020 sales

In million euros

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

Change at constant rates

Organic change

Major Operations

666

725

-8.2%

-7.6%

-7.6%

Customer Experience Management

92

98

-6.2%

-5.1%

-5.1%

Business Process Automation

49

45

+7.7%

+8.1%

+7.5%

Parcel Locker Solutions

53

46

+16.4%

+16.9%

+16.9%

Mail-Related Solutions

472

536

-12.0%

-11.4%

-11.4%

Additional Operations

77

110

-30.1%

-28.9%

-23.6%

Group total

743

835

-11.1%

-10.4%

-9.6%

In million euros

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

Change at constant rates

Organic change

Major Operations

666

725

-8.2%

-7.6%

-7.6%

North America

366

382

-4.2%

-3.1%

-3.1%

Main European countries(a)

263

307

-14.5%

-14.6%

-14.6%

International(b)

37

36

+2.6%

+4.6%

+4.6%

Additional Operations

77

110

-30.1%

-28.9%

-23.6%

Group total

743

835

-11.1%

-10.4%

-9.6%

In 9M 2020, consolidated sales stood at €743 million, down 9.6% organically9 compared to 9M 2019 (excluding currency impact and scope effect related to the divestment of ProShip in February 2020 and the acquisition of YayPay in July 202010).

After an organic sales decline of 12.8% recorded in the first half of the year, Quadient benefited from improved business trend during the third quarter (-3.0%), driven by its growth engines, particularly in North America, and a sequential recovery of Mail Related Solutions activity since the lows of April.

Major Operations sales stood at €666 million in 9M 2020, down 7.6% organically compared to 9M 2019, supported by the resilience of recurring revenue (-3.3%).

Customer Experience Management sales stood at €92 million in 9M 2020, down 5.1% organically compared to the 9M 2019. Recurring revenue (-2.1%) benefited from ongoing strong growth in revenue from SaaS subscriptions and higher maintenance revenue, offset by the impact of social distancing measures on professional services. License sales (-13.3%) reflected a stronger upsell activity with existing account and a slower acquisition of new customers in the social distancing context.

Business Process Automation sales amounted to €49 million in 9M 2020, up 7.5% organically compared to 9M 2019. As for Customer Experience Management, the activity continued to experience a sustained demand for digital solutions under SaaS model, positively impacting recurring revenue (+20.4%). In addition, recurring revenue also benefited from the impressive growth of Yaypay, which delivered triple-digit revenue growth compared to the third quarter of 2019. License sales (-39.6%) were affected by the lower traction of bundled offers with Mail-Related Solutions as social distancing measures made more difficult the placement of new hardware equipment during the period.

Parcel Locker Solutions sales stood at €53 million in 9M 2020, up 16.9% organically compared to 9M 2019. Recurring revenue (+29.0%) benefited from strong double-digit growth in rental-based revenue in Japan as a result of an increased installed base, sustained subscription sales in the Property Management sector in the US, as well as higher revenue related to maintenance and consumption/usage activity. The increase in hardware sales (+3.9%) reflected strong dynamics in the US Retail sector in the third quarter, driven by the contract with Lowe’s, partially offset by lower sales from the property management and corporate/university sectors due to delays in installations and new building projects as a result of the social distancing measures and the economic context.

Mail-Related Solutions sales amounted to €472 million in 9M 2020, down 11.4% organically compared to 9M 2019. Recurring revenue (-7.7%) proved resilient in the period, most of revenue being secured by multi-year contracts, except for consumables (ink cartridges), which were impacted by lower usage particularly during the lockdowns. The decline in hardware sales (-21.3%) reflected the impact of social distancing measures on new placements, especially for large deals, although this decline was less marked in North America. Since the lows of April, Mail-Related Solutions revenue have been experiencing a progressive recovery, driven in particular by hardware sales and supplies.

Additional Operations sales stood at €77 million in 9M 2020, down 23.6% organically compared to 9M 2019.

FULL-YEAR 2020 UPGRADED OUTLOOK

Thanks to its business portfolio, Quadient is uniquely positioned to continue to benefit from the acceleration of the shift towards digital solutions and e-commerce booming.

Taking into account the improved performance recorded in Q3 2020, full-year 2020 expected sales and current EBIT11 are upwardly revised. Q4 2020 sales performance will be especially driven by continuous growth in Business Process Automation and Parcel Locker Solutions activities.

Quadient expects for full-year 202012,13:

  • Organic sales decline of around 9% compared to full-year 2019 (vs. around 10% previously stated);

  • Current EBIT11 in the range of €140 million to €145 million14 (vs. €135-145 million previously stated);

  • Free cash flow15 above €100 million14 (unchanged).

Q3 2020 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Repayment of all borrowings contracted under US private placements, for a total of USD 115 million

On 4 September 2020, Quadient proceeded to the repayment of all borrowings contracted under US private placements, for a total amount of 115 million US dollar. On top of the mandatory repayment of 30 million US dollar scheduled for September 2020, Quadient decided the early repayment of 85 million US dollar of debt, maturing in 2021 (35 million US dollar) and 2022 (50 million US dollar). This operation is in the straight continuation of the Group’s policy aiming at managing its balance sheet in a dynamic way and at optimizing its financing resources. The impact on the Group’s cost of net debt will be slightly positive over the remaining term of the early-repaid borrowings.

Major contract in the US retail sector with Lowe’s

In September 2020, Quadient announced it signed with Lowe’s, an US-based retail chain specializing in home improvement, a major contract for the deployment of Parcel Lockers Solutions in the US retail sector. The nationwide rollout of more than 1,700 self-service parcel lockers is planned. Lowe’s ranks amongst the top 10 US retailers with more than 2,200 stores.

Quadient's innovation recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards

On 15 October 2020, Quadient announced that CVP Everest automated packaging system has been selected as the “Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year” by the 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International (PPTI) Awards.

Quadient achieves 12th position in the overall ranking published by Syntec Numérique, EY and Tech’In France

On 20 October 2020, Quadient announced that it has placed third in the annual ranking of French software publishers and developers in the Horizontal French Publishers’ Category, according to the Top 250 Panorama published by software industry associations Syntec Numérique and Tech’In France and consultancy firm EY. Quadient achieved the 12th position in the overall ranking. The Top 250 Panorama lists French software publishers and developers according to their sales in software publishing.

Quadient expands Impress platform with new cloud-based document delivery solution, Quadient® Impress Distribute

On 26 October 2020, Quadient announced the launch of Quadient® Impress Distribute, a new cloud-based document delivery solution removing the distraction and laborious task of preparing and sending outbound communications. Impress Distribute allows users to send mail from their desktops –on-site or remotely– and enables employees to focus instead on higher-value, core tasks, optimizing the flow of business. Quadient Impress Distribute is now available in the US, UK and the Netherlands. The scalability and reliability of Quadient Impress platform is a result of the same centralized research and development software team who created the award-winning Quadient Inspire platform within Customer Experience Management.

Quadient obtains ISS ESG’s “Prime” recognition for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

On 29 October 2020, Quadient announced that it has once again achieved Prime status by ISS ESG in recognition of its activities related to various environmental, social and corporate governance indicators. This status is given to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific prime threshold. Quadient’s 2020 results reflect its commitment and continuous efforts to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

Knoxville Utilities Board Improves Customer Experience by Using Quadient Inspire to Redesign Monthly Bill

On 3 November 2020, Quadient announced that the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is using Quadient® Inspire for a complete redesign of its monthly utility bill to make it clearer and easier to understand for an improved customer experience. KUB is the largest provider of gas, electric, water and wastewater services for Knox County, Tennessee and seven adjacent counties. Although the organization operates in a non-competitive environment, KUB has a strong commitment and tradition of serving its 468,000 customers in the most efficient and effective ways possible.

Frasers Group invests in Quadient’s high-speed automated packaging technology

On 19 November 2020, Quadient announced that that it is to supply retail giant, Frasers Group, with its latest CVP Everest fit-to-size automated packaging system – capable of tailor-making 1,100 right-size ecommerce packages per hour. Frasers Group will use Quadient’s most advanced automated packaging system to build exact-sized packages for individual ecommerce orders, single or multiple items, across its premium brands.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST


Quadient will host a conference call and webcast on 23 November 2020 at 6:00 pm Paris time (5:00pm London time). The meeting will be held in English.

To join the webcast, click on the following link: Webcast.

To join the conference call, please use one of the following phone number:

▪ France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166;

▪ United States: +1 212 999 6659;

▪ United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666;

▪ Switzerland: +41 (0) 43 456 9986.

Password: Quadient.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for a period of one year.


CALENDAR

  • 1 December 2020: Education session on the Business Process Automation activity (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/education-sessions);

  • 5 January 2021: Education session on the Parcel Locker Solutions activity (event details will be communicated later);

  • 30 March 2021: Full-year 2020 results and Capital Markets Day.

***

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com


APPENDICES

Glossary

  • Major solutions: The four major solutions in which Quadient has already acquired strong legitimacy and which have the potential to reach a significant size and have significant growth potential. The Solutions are: Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Parcel Lockers Solutions and Mail-related Solutions. These Solutions are sold by both Major Operations and Additional Operations.

    • Customer Experience Management: Solutions enabling companies to create, manage and provide omnichannel and personalized solutions on demand and in high volumes;

    • Business Process Automation: Range of business process automation solutions, especially in the field of invoicing flows (hybrid mail, accounts receivable, accounts payable);

    • Parcel Locker Solutions: Automated parcel lockers system to solve “last-mile” delivery issues in high density urban areas;

    • Mail-Related Solutions: Solutions linked to mail management, mainly franking machines, folders/inserters and mailroom shipping software.

  • Major Operations: The four major solutions in the two main geographies, i.e. North America and the main European countries, as well as the activities of Parcel Locker Solutions in Japan and of Customer Experience Management in the International segment.

  • Additional Operations: Mail-Related Solutions, Business Process Automation and Parcel Locker Solutions (excluding Japan) outside Major Operations, and the Group’s Other Solutions including graphics, shipping software and the CVP automated packing system.

  • Other Solutions: Graphics, shipping software and the CVP automated packing system.

  • Other Geographies: All countries outside the two main geographies, i.e. North America and the main European countries.




1 Q3 2020 sales are compared to Q3 2019 sales, from which is deducted revenue from ProShip for an amount of €3.6 million and to which is added revenue from YayPay for an amount of €0.3 million. They are also restated of a €9.1 million negative currency impact over the period.
2 Current operating income before acquisition-related expenses.
3 Excluding new drastic unfavorable development related to the COVID-19 health crisis and unforeseen worsening economic environment in the last quarter.
4 The indications given up to 2022 as part of the “Back to Growth” plan remain suspended.
5 Based on H1 2020 average exchange rates.
6 Cash flow after capital expenditure.
7 YayPay has been consolidated since 31 July 2020
8 SaaS = Software as a Service
9 9M 2020 sales are compared to 9M 2019 sales, from which is deducted revenue from ProShip for an amount of €7.8 million and to which is added revenue from YayPay for an amount of €0.3 million. They are also restated of a € 6.0 million negative currency impact over the period.
10 YayPay has been consolidated since 31 July 2020.
11 Current operating income before acquisition-related expenses.
12 Excluding new drastic unfavorable development related to the COVID-19 health crisis and unforeseen worsening economic environment in the last quarter
13 The indications given up to 2022 as part of the “Back to Growth” plan remain suspended.
14 Based on H1 2020 average exchange rates.
15 Cash flow after capital expenditure.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker calls for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for murder, to be elected to Congress

    Anthony Sabatini’s comment sparks demands for his resignation

  • Op-Ed: In what moral universe does Biden require a Catholic task force when Trump got a free pass?

    To pretend that there is anything approaching moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump represents an appalling failure to exercise ethical judgment.

  • Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack

    Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel's military said. While several militant groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response. The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Biden has reportedly chosen his U.N. ambassador, national security adviser

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Thomas-Greenfield spent 35 years in the Foreign Service, retiring in 2017. She served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs and was ambassador to Liberia during the Obama administration. She is now a senior counselor with the Albright Stonebridge advisory firm.Sullivan was one of Biden's national security advisers during his time as vice president and was also a deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Antony Blinken, Biden's reported pick to be his secretary of state nominee, also served as one of Biden's national security advisers while vice president.More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Trump supporter charged with assault after breathing forcefully on protesters at the Virginia golf course where Trump was playing

    Loudoun County Sheriff's Office charged Raymond Deskins after the incident outside Trump's Virginia golf course on Saturday.

  • G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

    It was a move that took effect on Nov. 4, a day after the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, who has said he will rejoin the agreement as soon as he takes office. Trump said, without providing evidence, that the air in the United States was 7% cleaner than when he took office, and that U.S. renewable energy capacity had increased by more than 30% even as the United States became the top U.S. and natural gas producer in the world. "Every day we're proving that we can protect our workers, create new jobs, and safeguard the environment without imposing crippling mandates and one-sided international agreements on our citizens," he said. Trump's comments were streamed to the virtual gathering on Sunday (November 22).

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Election mail: We sent 193 shipments, and here's what we learned

    Nearly 200 mailings found delivery times of up to two weeks. Those delays could have affected election, as COVID-19 led to millions of mailed ballots

  • Trump campaign mocked for disowning Sidney Powell after president called her part of the team

    Lawyer has propagated bizarre conspiracy theories about election fraud as Trump campaign lawsuits are thrown out in various states

  • Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince

    Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. The reported meeting was the latest move by the Trump Administration to promote normalized ties between Israel and the broader Arab world and reflected the shared concern of all three nations about Iran. The Israeli news site Walla, followed quickly by other Hebrew-language media, cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince.

  • Here Comes the Biden Blame Game

    During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter how far into the Obama term we were, the disappointing growth was a “new normal”- not the result of President Obama’s high tax and heavy regulatory policies. It was all the fault of the Bush administration. In some sense, Bush was portrayed for the entire eight years as a comic book villain. His policies were so terrible that they were able to overwhelm the economy for years.Watching Vice President Biden prepare to be president gives one a strong feeling of déjà vu. Last week he called on Congress to pass Nancy Pelosi’s large and untargeted stimulus bill, chock-full of candy that is poison to Senate Republicans, such as a massive bailout for blue states. He added that it is going to be a “long dark winter” with the emphasis on long, and promised to return to his “Build Back Better” agenda of tax hikes and regulatory crackdowns as soon as possible.Before they storm the castle, perhaps the Biden team should make a list of their assets. The first asset is a strong economy. The COVID-19 pandemic recession likely ended in the third quarter of this year, when real GDP advanced a whopping 33.1 percent. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate for the fourth quarter suggests it will post growth around six percentage points. Combining the two, that means that the economy will about return to the level of GDP it posted right before the pandemic began, back when we had the strongest economy in generations. So the “back” part of the Biden slogan is superfluous, as the economy will likely be back before he takes office. As has been discussed at length in this space, that agenda doesn’t build at all, but rather subtracts from economic activity. So it doesn’t build, we are already back, and it’s worse than the status quo.The second asset is a vaccine. We are very close to the widespread availability of two enormously successful vaccines. More could well be on the way. Most Americans should be able to receive them by the spring. This means that the acceleration in the economy that is currently underway should, if we leave it alone, pick up steam as things head back to a post-pandemic normal.The third asset is a likely Republican-controlled Senate that has already shown that it is able to pass significant stimulus legislation. But it is not going to hand out cash to blue states willy nilly as the House Democrats have proposed.Which completes the setting. The economy is carrying enormous positive momentum into next year. Since the case load is spiking now, there is some chance that lockdowns will get worse before they get better. Firms around the country need to tread water for a few more months, after which they can return to normal. The risk is that there is a wave of bankruptcies between now and the late spring, that is set off by a return to widespread shutdowns. To face this risk, the administration needs to show it is serious about finding a compromise stimulus package, and cognizant that a promise of massive tax hikes next year is a negative for business sentiment. Businesses that are just hanging on with hope of a brighter future could well give up if that future includes a government that taxes away all their profits.Unfortunately, Vice President Biden has come out with exactly the opposite of this message. By sticking to the Pelosi bill, he fails to signal a willingness to compromise, suggesting to those holding out for another round of stimulus that they have little to hope for. And the future is dark as well, since the administration’s tax hikes are coming. In other words, he seems poised to fritter away all of the economic gains that the U.S. has achieved in the second half of this year. If the double-dip recession hits next year, Biden will remind us over and over that its Donald Trump’s fault. My guess is that he will find a way to mention Bush as well.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

  • Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government

    Libya’s rivals on Monday began a second round of talks on a mechanism to choose a transitional government that would lead the conflict-stricken country to elections in December next year, the United Nations said. U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams headed the online meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum a week after the first round of the talks in Tunisia failed to name an executive authority. The 75-member forum reached an agreement to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, 2021.

  • China beat the coronavirus with science and strong public health measures, not just with authoritarianism

    I live in a democracy. But as Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself longing for the type of freedom I am seeing in China. People in China are able to move around freely right now. Many Americans may believe that the Chinese are able to enjoy this freedom because of China’s authoritarian regime. As a scholar of public health in China, I think the answers go beyond that.My research suggests that the control of the virus in China is not the result of authoritarian policy, but of a national prioritization of health. China learned a tough lesson with SARS, the first coronavirus pandemic of the 21st century. How China flattened its curveBarely less than a year ago, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, with 80,000 cases identified within three months, killing 3,000 people. In late January 2020, the Chinese government decided to lock down this city of 11 million people. All transportation to and from the city was stopped. Officials further locked down several other cities in Hubei Province, eventually quarantining over 50 million people.By the beginning of April, the Chinese government limited the spread of the virus to the point where they felt comfortable opening up Wuhan once again. Seven months later, China has confirmed 9,100 additional cases and recorded 1,407 more deaths due to the coronavirus. People in China travel, eat in restaurants and go into theaters, and kids go to school without much concern for their health. Juxtapose that to what we are experiencing in the U.S. To date, we have confirmed over 11 million cases, with the last 1 million recorded in just the last one week alone. In September and October, friends from China sent me pictures of food from all over the country as they traveled around to visit friends and family for the mid-autumn festival and then the seven-day National Day vacation week. I envied them then and envy them even more now as Americans prepare and wonder how we will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. What China learned from SARSWe Americans are told that the freedoms Chinese now enjoy come at the expense of being subject to a set of draconian public health policies that can be instituted only by an authoritarian government. But they also have the experience of living through a similar epidemic.SARS broke out in November of 2002 and ended in May of 2003, and China was anything but prepared for its emergence. It didn’t have the public health infrastructure in place to detect or control such a disease, and initially decided to prioritize politics and economy over health by covering up the epidemic. This didn’t work with such a virulent disease that started spreading around the world. After being forced to come to terms with SARS, China’s leaders eventually did enforce quarantine in Beijing and canceled the week-long May Day holiday of 2003. This helped to end the pandemic within a few short months, with minimal impact. SARS infected approximately 8,000 worldwide and killed about 800, 65% of which occurred in China and Hong Kong. The Chinese government learned from SARS the important role public health plays in protecting the nation. Following SARS, the government improved training of public health professionals and developed one of the most sophisticated disease surveillance systems in the world. While caught off guard for this next big coronavirus outbreak in December 2019, the country quickly mobilized its resources to bring the epidemic almost to a halt inside its borders within three months. What can the US learn from China?Knowing that there were no safe or proven treatments or an effective vaccine, China relied on proven nonpharmaceutical interventions to conquer the epidemic. First and foremost was containing the virus through controlling the sources of infection and blocking transmission. This was accomplished through early detection (testing), isolation, treatment and tracing the close contacts of any infected individual. This strategy was aided by the three field hospitals (fancang) the government built to isolate patients with mild to moderate symptoms from their families. Strict quarantine measures were also central to preventing the spread of this epidemic, as it was with the SARS epidemic in 2003. This was paired with compulsory mask-wearing, promotion of personal hygiene (hand-washing, home disinfection, ventilation), self-monitoring of body temperature, universal compulsory stay-at-home orders for all residents, and universal symptom surveys conducted by community workers and volunteers. What else could the US have done to be prepared?SARS exposed serious weaknesses in China’s public health system and prompted its government to reinvent its public health system. COVID-19 has exposed similar shortcomings in the U.S. public health system. To date, however, the current administration has taken the exact opposite approach, devastating our public health system. The Trump administration made major cuts to the budgets of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last budget submitted by the Trump administration in February 2020, as the pandemic was beginning, called for an additional reduction of US$693 million to the CDC budget. This affected our ability to prepare for a pandemic outbreak. In the past, this preparation included international partnerships to help detect disease before it reached our shores. For example, the CDC built up partnerships with China following the SARS epidemic, to help contain the emergence of infectious disease coming from the region. At one point the CDC had 10 American experts working on the ground in China and 40 local Chinese staff, who mostly concentrated on infectious disease. Trump started slashing these positions shortly after taking office, and by the time COVID-19 broke out, those programs were whittled down to a skeleton staff of one or two. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]The Declaration of Alma Ata guaranteed health for all, and not just health for people governed under a specific type of bureaucratic system. The U.S. has been, and can be, just as dedicated to protecting the health of its people as China under its authoritarian government. We demonstrated this during the Ebola epidemic, with the launch of a whole government effort coordinated by Ron Klain, who has been appointed White House chief of staff under President-elect Biden.This effort, which included a coordinated response with both African nations and China, improved preparedness within the U.S. and ultimately helped to save hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. A reduction in funding for our public health infrastructure, under the Trump administration, was a divestment in the health of the American people and should not have happened. A new administration that places public health at the helm, once again, will I hope prove to us that health is not just something that can be protected under an authoritarian government, but is in fact a right for all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elanah Uretsky, Brandeis University.Read more: * Poor US pandemic response will reverberate in health care politics for years, health scholars warn * Experts agree that Trump’s coronavirus response was poor, but the US was ill-prepared in the first placeElanah Uretsky does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Blinken is president-elect's pick as U.S. secretary of state - Biden ally

    Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday, elevating one of his most seasoned and trusted aides as he prepares to undo President Donald Trump's foreign policy. Blinken is a longtime Biden confidant who served as No. 2 at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser in President Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

  • Gavin Newsom and family quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his family will quarantine for 14 days following an exposure to COVID-19. Newsom on Twitter said that three of his children were recently "exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19." The California Highway Patrol provides the governor and his family with security, according to the Los Angeles Times.Newsom said he and his wife had "no direct interaction with the officer" who tested positive for COVID-19, and his "entire family tested negative" for the coronavirus on Sunday. "However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days," Newsom said.The governor's office previously announced on Friday that one of Newsom's children would be quarantining after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports.News of Newsom's COVID-19 quarantine comes after the governor recently received criticism for attending a birthday party amid the pandemic. He apologized and called his decision to attend the party a "bad mistake," admitting, "The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach." More stories from theweek.com I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'