Quadpack Industries, S.A. (EPA:ALQP) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Quadpack Industries, S.A. (EPA:ALQP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Quadpack Industries:

0.21 = €6.8m ÷ (€63m - €30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2019.)

So, Quadpack Industries has an ROCE of 21%.

View our latest analysis for Quadpack Industries

Does Quadpack Industries Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Quadpack Industries's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Packaging industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Quadpack Industries's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

We can see that, Quadpack Industries currently has an ROCE of 21%, less than the 34% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Quadpack Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:ALQP Past Revenue and Net Income April 11th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Quadpack Industries is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Quadpack Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Quadpack Industries has current liabilities of €30m and total assets of €63m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Quadpack Industries's ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Quadpack Industries's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Quadpack Industries shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.