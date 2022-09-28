Quadruple and double shootings leave six injured in Frankford and Fells Point, Baltimore Police say

Six people were injured, including a woman who is in critical condition from a head wound, during two shootings early Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Northeast District officers responded about midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Frankford for a shooting. Police found three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, at the scene with gunshot wounds to their lower backs, a news release says.

They were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, walked to a hospital for treatment on a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said. He is also in stable condition.

Investigators have no suspect or motive. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are also investigating a shooting in Fells Point that left an unidentified woman in critical condition. Southeast District police responded approximately 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of South Broadway for a shooting, according to the release.

Police found an unidentified woman with a gunshot wound to her head and a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where the woman with the head wound is in critical condition.

The other woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said. Detectives are trying to obtain video footage from the area to identify suspects, the release says.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.