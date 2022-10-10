Quadruple killing victim shot 2 people in May at West 7th club, Fort Worth police alleged

One of four people who were shot to death at the same time last week inside a sport utility vehicle in the Morningside section of Fort Worth fired into a crowd at a nightclub in the city in May, shooting two bystanders, authorities have alleged.

Amari’yon Cravin, 17, died on Friday at a hospital about a half hour after he was was shot in his torso, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The names and ages of the other three people who were slain have not been released.

Cravin was indicted on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct in the May shooting. He was held after his arrest at a Tarrant County jail on a total bond of $145,000. Court records do not make clear when was Cravin released. A warrant on a matter connected to the bond was issued for Cravin’s arrest on the day before he was shot to death.

Cravin opened fire outside Varsity Tavern, at 1005 Norwood St., about 1:30 a.m. on May 8, police said. After he fired shots into a crowd, Cravin either ran or walked away. Two people were shot and survived. A third person was also injured in a way police did not describe. The victims were a man and two women in their 20s, police said.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson has said the Norwood Street shooting occurred during an argument between two people on a sidewalk and the victims who were shot were bystanders.

Homicide detectives believe that a robbery of drugs motivated the quadruple homicide on Friday in which Cravin and the three others were shot about 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Jessamine Street.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera video recording reviewed by the Star-Telegram shows a gray Dodge Challenger waiting at the scene for about 15 minutes before a second vehicle, an SUV, pulls behind it. In the video, a passenger gets out of the Challenger and enters the SUV. Shortly after, gunfire erupts inside the SUV.

The driver of the Challenger gets out and looks at the SUV behind him before getting back in his vehicle and driving down the street, the video shows. The driver turns around and pulls next to the SUV. He stops next to it, then drives away before returning once more and leaving.

Police have not announced an arrest in the killings.