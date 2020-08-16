    Advertisement

    Quadruple murder suspect wanted in Michigan peninsula: Police

    IVAN PEREIRA

    Police in Michigan are on the hunt for a suspect who they say killed his ex-girlfriend, another woman and two men over the weekend.

    Officers in Sumpter Township, a rural Detroit suburb, responded to a call about a homicide Saturday and found the four victims dead from gunshot wounds inside a house, the police said in a news release.

    Detectives said the suspect, Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Sumpter Township, was an ex-boyfriend of one of the female victims.

    He allegedly fled north, and was possibly heading to the Upper Peninsula, according to the police.

    The police said Bailey allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts. Detectives tracked the suspect and discovered his vehicle abandoned near Bay City, roughly 120 miles north of Sumpter Township.

    PHOTO: Police lights on a street at night. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

    An overnight search by investigators didn't turn up any further clues about the suspect's whereabouts, the police said.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sumpter Township Police Department detective bureau at 734-461-4833, option 4.

