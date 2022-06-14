Quadruple shooting leaves one person dead in Catawba County, deputies say

One person is dead and three others were hurt after a shooting in Catawba County early this morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said it responded after midnight to a shooting south of Claremont on Cheyenne Oaks Drive.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has been on the scene for hours and learned deputies were initially called for a domestic dispute among several people at the home. Deputies confirmed at least three of the people are related.

When Channel 9 crews reached the scene four people had been shot, including a woman who died.

Deputies said one of the four people who was shot is believed to be the shooter.

Faherty spoke with family members who said a problem with a water line created a dispute at the home.

At this time, investigators are not saying who fired shots, but did say the three people taken to the hospital are in serious condition.

Detectives were on the scene conducting interviews at the scene and have also been sent to the three different hospitals in the area where each of the victims were sent in hopes of learning more about what happened.

