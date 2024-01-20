Quadruple shooting leaves three dead in Northwest Baltimore Friday night

Baltimore Police are investigating the deaths of three adult men found shot outside a business in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue in Northwest Baltimore Friday night.

Another man was injured and is being treated.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference at the site that no suspects had been identified in the shooting.

He complained to reporters about the number of guns in Baltimore.

“I think the gun situation here is frustrating,” he said. “Just the amount of guns on the street, I’ve never seen so many.”

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., a dispute started at a business. That argument led to the shooting. Police discovered two people dead on the street and another was inside the business. The fourth shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries walked to an area hospital.

The three adult male victims were pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.