Quadruple stabbing leaves 2 dead including child, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating an incident that left two people dead, including a child.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue for a wounding call just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found four stabbing victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to officials, one child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two more victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

