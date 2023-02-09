Quake Latest: Deaths Top 14,000, Survivors Found After 73 Hours

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has surpassed 14,000 across Turkey and neighboring Syria, while rescuers have evacuated a five-year-old girl and her parents 73 hours after the disaster leveled their apartment building, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

Turkey has restored access to Twitter as the social-media platform agreed to do more to tackle disinformation in the aftermath of the quakes, Hurriyet newspaper reported. The country is also working to open two new border crossings to allow more aid into Syria, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey’s stock exchange canceled trades made on Wednesday and said the market would be closed for five business days. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency for provinces hit by the quakes.

Key Developments

(All times Istanbul, GMT +3)

Miracle Survivors (6:30 a.m.)

After 73 hours, a five-year-old girl and her parents were evacuated alive from the wreckage of an apartment building toppled by the earthquake in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Turkey restores access to Twitter (6:11 a.m.)

Turkey has restored access to Twitter after the social-media platform agreed to do more to tackle disinformation in the aftermath of the disaster, Hurriyet newspaper said.

Death Toll Tops 14,000 (6:00 a.m.)

The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 12,391 in Turkey, according to the country’s disaster management agency. About 2,000 more have been reported dead in Syria, according to Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT.

Turkey Cites ‘Pledge’ from Twitter on Curbing Disinformation (12:27 a.m.)

Turkey’s state media said early Thursday that Twitter representatives “pledged” to collaborate with the nation to curb disinformation on the social-media platform.

Twitter executives agreed to do more to tackle bots and to prevent false news, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

