Quake Latest: Deaths Top 14,000, Survivors Found After 73 Hours

Quake Latest: Deaths Top 14,000, Survivors Found After 73 Hours
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has surpassed 14,000 across Turkey and neighboring Syria, while rescuers have evacuated a five-year-old girl and her parents 73 hours after the disaster leveled their apartment building, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkey has restored access to Twitter as the social-media platform agreed to do more to tackle disinformation in the aftermath of the quakes, Hurriyet newspaper reported. The country is also working to open two new border crossings to allow more aid into Syria, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey’s stock exchange canceled trades made on Wednesday and said the market would be closed for five business days. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency for provinces hit by the quakes.

Key Developments

  • Erdogan Vows Building Blitz to Renew Quake-Hit Areas Within Year

  • Turkey Halts Stock Trading for Five Days and Cancels Some Trades

  • Twitter Access Blocked in Turkey Days After Massive Earthquakes

  • Erdogan Wants Elections in May Despite Earthquake Fallout

(All times Istanbul, GMT +3)

Miracle Survivors (6:30 a.m.)

After 73 hours, a five-year-old girl and her parents were evacuated alive from the wreckage of an apartment building toppled by the earthquake in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Turkey restores access to Twitter (6:11 a.m.)

Turkey has restored access to Twitter after the social-media platform agreed to do more to tackle disinformation in the aftermath of the disaster, Hurriyet newspaper said.

Death Toll Tops 14,000 (6:00 a.m.)

The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 12,391 in Turkey, according to the country’s disaster management agency. About 2,000 more have been reported dead in Syria, according to Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT.

Turkey Cites ‘Pledge’ from Twitter on Curbing Disinformation (12:27 a.m.)

Turkey’s state media said early Thursday that Twitter representatives “pledged” to collaborate with the nation to curb disinformation on the social-media platform.

Twitter executives agreed to do more to tackle bots and to prevent false news, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stellate Ganglion Block Treatment in Bay Area Launched by Soft Reboot Wellness

    Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), a holistic therapy center in the Bay Area, has launched Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment for PTSD and mood disorders. Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Soft Reboot Wellness's new Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure involves injecting a local anesthetic near a cluster of nerves in the neck called the stellate ganglion - part of the sympathetic nervous system, also known as the "fight-or-flight" response.More informatio

  • Owen On UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework

    British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen says the the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework will unlock significant opportunity in green energy, transport and finance. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • FirstRand (JSE:FSR) shareholders have earned a 1.8% CAGR over the last five years

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • How long can people survive in the rubble of an earthquake?

    How long can trapped people survive in the rubble of an earthquake? Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions. Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week's devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.

  • Swedish PM ready to restart talks with Turkey when Ankara is

    TALLINN (Reuters) -Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday he was ready to restart stalled negotiations over Sweden's application to join NATO as soon as Turkey was. Finland and Sweden sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, and while most member states have ratified the applications, Turkey has yet to give its approval in what must be a unanimous process.

  • AI is eating itself: Bing's AI quotes COVID disinfo sourced from ChatGPT

    Not so academic after all, it appears, because Bing just did it! When asked, it produced verbatim a COVID conspiracy coaxed out of ChatGPT by disinformation researchers just last month. In this case someone else was NewsGuard, which did a feature on the possibility of machine-generated disinformation campaigns in January.

  • WHO says more than 20,000 may die from Turkish earthquake as freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts

    WHO says more than 20,000 may die from Turkish earthquake as freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts

  • Adani Stock Rout Resumes as MSCI Says It’s Reviewing Free Float

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group stocks slipped in early trading, ending a two-day reprieve, after MSCI Inc. said it was reviewing the amount of shares linked to the group that were freely tradable in public markets.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US Says

  • Erdogan acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in Turkey’s quake response

    With the confirmed death toll approaching 12,000, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

  • Bond Investors Are Shrugging Off Surge in Bets on Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling into the longer end of the Treasuries market even in the face of increased anticipation that the Federal Reserve will remain hawkish enough to substantially hike its benchmark interest rate in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part

  • Why we should thank Eva Green for treating the rest of us like ‘peasants’

    Films constantly fall apart at the last minute, often because of financial issues. Usually the cast and crew shrug, dust themselves off, and move onto other projects. However, in the case of the unmade environmentally themed sci-fi thriller A Patriot, what would have been a minor news item in the trade press has become a major story because of its star, Eva Green, and her WhatsApp messages, which have recently entered the public domain.

  • North Korea stages nighttime military parade to mark army anniversary -Yonhap

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea held a widely anticipated nighttime military parade on Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, an event expected to showcase the country's latest weapons to mark the founding anniversary of its army. Commercial satellite imagery has for months shown North Korean troops practicing for a major parade, according to international analysts. Pyongyang's state media had not reported on the parade as of Wednesday night, though outlets described a number of other commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

  • Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey

    More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday

  • Chobani yogurt’s founder is a self-made billionaire and a Turkish immigrant—Now he’s promised $2 million for the country’s earthquake relief

    Chobani's Hamid Ulukaya has advocated for causes in the past, including migrant working rights. He is now pledging to donate $1 million to the disaster relief efforts.

  • Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

    Rescue efforts are ongoing following the earthquake which struck on Monday morning.

  • Turkey earthquake: Bodies in street after quake as anger grows over aid

    The death toll in Turkey continues to rise as survivors struggle to find shelter and support.

  • US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

    The U.S. government is working to provide aid to earthquake victims in the Middle East.

  • At least 15 dead from Peru landslide, president pledges to speed help

    (Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on Sunday near the riverside town of Secocha, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of the city of Arequipia. Arial footage from above Secocha by local outlet Radio Victoria showed large parts of nearby hillsides scrubbed of any vegetation, with huge piles of earth at the bottom where houses once stood.

  • Fire breaks out at U.S.-owned drone factory in Latvia

    STORY: Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid inhaling smoke. Firefighters and rescuers worked for four hours to contain the flames in the production building, Brigades of the State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) said on Twitter.California-headquartered Edge Autonomy's website says the company produces "autonomous systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions," to U.S. federal agencies - including the Department of Defense - as well as to U.S. allies. Two people were hospitalized and police have opened an investigation, LETA reported citing Latvia's VUGD State Fire and Rescue Service.

  • Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town

    Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl’s umbilical cord was still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was dead, they said. The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press.