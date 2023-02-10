Quake Latest: Deaths Top 23,000; Politics Complicate Syrian Aid

Quake Latest: Deaths Top 23,000; Politics Complicate Syrian Aid
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the initial state response had been slowed by the fact that emergency personnel and their families were themselves trapped under collapsed buildings.

BoFA estimates that rebuilding costs in Turkey could be between $3 billion and $5 billion, or possibly more. The Turkish banking regulator relaxed credit-card repayment rules for those in affected areas as well.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria surpassed 23,000, with tens of thousands still missing. Over 86,000 have been evacuated from the earthquake area.

Key Developments

  • Turkish Anger Turns to Erdogan Over Quake Delays, Weak Buildings

  • Quake Aid Is Political Pawn as Powers Clash Over Syria Access

  • Turkish Opposition Targets Market Regulators After Stock Turmoil

  • Turkey Wants Russian Green Light for Faster Aid Flow Into Syria

  • Turkey’s Main Opposition Files Complaint Over Twitter Blackout

(All times Istanbul, GMT +3)

Credit-Card Payment Rules Eased (9:24 p.m.)

Turkish banking regulator BDDK said the minimum monthly credit-card payment ratio would be lowered to 20% for all affected in the quake zone. The ratio required to pay — based on credit card limit — was as high as 40% before the decision.

Banks will make their own decisions regarding cards closed to use over failure to pay the minimum amount required. They will be able to push back card payments, including the minimum amounts.

The decisions will be effective until Jan. 1, 2024.

Syrian Aid Becomes Political Pawn (8:32 p.m.)

Aid deliveries to Syrian victims are being hampered by wrangling between rival powers in the country’s more than decade-long war.

While supplies have flowed into heavily damaged regions of Turkey, in Syria the areas hit are mainly controlled by anti-government forces that President Bashar al Assad has been battling since 2011. That has raised tensions over aid provision that have embroiled Turkey, Russia and the US and Europe amid longstanding international sanctions on Assad and his government for atrocities committed since the start of the conflict, leaving quake victims as pawns in the wider struggle over the Middle East state.

Messi Auctions Jersey (7:36 p.m.)

A signed match-worn jersey from football star Lionel Messi is being auctioned to benefit victims of the earthquake, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said.

Graves With No Names (6:34 p.m.)

The body count in southern Turkey is so high that graves are being marked by numbers instead of names as the authorities expedite burials. In Hatay province, corpses are being transported to “earthquake cemeteries” after checks at local hospitals. If identification cannot be established, they are interred after DNA samples, fingerprints and photographs are taken.

Cost of Rebuilding (6:21 p.m.)

“It is very hard to put numbers on total cost at this point” but the estimated reconstruction cost of collapsed and damaged buildings in Turkey is between $3 billion to $5 billion, Bank of America’s Turkey economist Zumrut Imamoglu said in a note. “At least another $2-3 billion needed for supporting impacted people,” according to the report.

“There are many other costs associated with the disaster such as repair of energy and transport network, destroyed business activity, increase in NPLs and other humanitarian costs.”

Builder of Collapsed Building Detained (6:08 p.m.)

Turkish authorities detained the contractor of a collapsed building in Hatay province, allegedly as he was trying to flee the country, Haberturk news website reported.

Death Toll Surpasses 23,000 (5:17 p.m)

The number of dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 23,425 according to Turkish officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground. Tens of thousands of people were still missing.

The number of injured in Turkey is over 77,000, according to President Erdogan.

Erdogan Faces Anger Over Building Quality (3:17 p.m.)

Erdogan on Friday noted the difficulty of dispatching immediate response teams to the quake zone, highlighting the massive scale of the destruction.

Critics say the government’s delay in sending cranes and other heavy machinery to lift slabs of concrete missed a critical window of opportunity to save people. Experts fear tens of thousands more people are buried under the rubble, meaning the number of fatalities is likely to keep rising.

Rent Aid From Turkish State (3:17 p.m.)

The government is preparing an “extensive” post-quake development program and will need “both the help of the nation and of other countries,” President Erdogan said.

The state will cover a year’s worth of rent for people affected by the quakes who don’t want to stay in tents, he added.

Iraqi Oil Loadings Returning to Normal (3:10 p.m.)

Iraqi oil loadings from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal are “getting back to normal,” according to Mohammed Saadoon, deputy director general of Iraq’s state oil marketing company SOMO.

Loadings have taken place from Ceyhan’s Quay 3; the other two quays are set to enter service Friday after maintenance, he said.

Read more: BP Says Exports of Azeri Oil From Turkey Are Yet to Restart

Opposition Targets Market Regulators (1:43 p.m.)

Turkey’s main opposition party filed a criminal complaint against top market regulators, alleging they failed to fulfill their duties by refusing to halt trading on the nation’s main stock exchange following the earthquakes.

About 10% of all investors in the nation were living in the earthquake zone, according to the complaint by CHP deputy Murat Bakan.

Trading in the nation’s equity market was halted on Wednesday following Monday’s quakes.

The two institutions declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Friday.

UAE Aid Relief Airbridge (1:32 p.m.)

UAE carrier Emirates will will set up an airbridge to transport urgent relief supplies, medical items and equipment to support quake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, according to an emailed statement.

The first shipments are due Friday, consisting of high thermal blankets and family tents from various NGOs.

Criminal Complaint Over Twitter Blackout (10:51 a.m.)

The CHP filed a criminal complaint against top government aides for restricting access to Twitter earlier this week during critical hours of search and rescue efforts after two devastating earthquakes.

The CHP’s complaint targeted communication watchdog BTK, President Erdogan’s top aide Fahrettin Altun, and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu. While BTK didn’t explicitly confirm restricting access, it met with Twitter representatives on Wednesday to warn about adhering to local disinformation laws.

PKK Halts Attacks on Turkey Targets (10:29 a.m.)

Militants of Kurdish separatist group PKK said it’s halting “military action” against Turkish forces following earthquakes, according to ANF, a website that carries the group’s statements. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the US.

Turkey Seeks Russia Nod for Syria Aid (9:40 a.m.)

Turkey is trying to get a green light from Russia to use new border crossings for delivering aid to earthquake survivors in northwest Syria, officials with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Ankara is in talks with Moscow to allow a flow of international supplies through Turkish border crossings Oncupinar and Cobanbey in Kilis province, in addition to an existing one further west, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the negotiations are ongoing.

US to Send $85 Million in Aid (3:18 a.m.)

The US will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria, the US Agency for International Development said in a statement. US AID is delivering emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies, critical health-care services, safe drinking water and sanitation assistance, according to the statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed additional assistance the US can provide to support Turkish relief efforts, according to a readout from the state department.

Emergency Rule Takes Effect (00:01 a.m.)

A three-month state of emergency officially went into force on Friday in Turkey, enabling Erdogan to issue decrees, suspend or restrict basic rights and freedoms or take extraordinary security measures. Under emergency rule, the government can prioritize public spending to address harm caused to quake victims or commandeer money, property or labor. It also enables authorities to tap into resources of financial institutions if public funds fail to provide the financing necessary to meet urgent and vital needs in time.

--With assistance from Beril Akman, Inci Ozbek, Taylan Bilgic, Dana Khraiche and Patrick Sykes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • After surviving Syrian war, earthquake kills most of a father's family

    JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Naser al-Wakaa kept his family safe through years of war, bombings and air raids until Monday's earthquake struck their home in Jandaris in northwest Syria, levelling the building and burying his wife and most of his family under the masonry. He sat amid the ruins of his home, surrounded by broken concrete and twisted metal, grieving his loss as he held baby clothes tight to his face. The disaster has killed more than 21,000 people, mostly in Turkey, but also including more than 3,000 in Syria.

  • Dramatic rescues bring relief amid devastation of earthquake in Turkey, Syria

    Rescuers searched amid mountains of rubble for a fifth day, rescuing people who had been trapped under crushed buildings for more than 100 hours.

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: Charity worker prepares 'entire field hospital'

    World Health Organization warns lack of shelter, water and electricity could leave many more dead.

  • Daily Briefing: The fate of a major abortion pill

    A Trump-appointed judge could rule as soon as Friday. Here's the news.

  • Consumer spending accelerated in January, Bank of America says, citing card data

    Credit and debit card spending per household accelerated to 5.1% year-over-year in January from 2.2% in December, the Bank of America Institute reported, citing its own data. While the bank noted the Omicron variant helped suppress spending in Jan. 2022, it also noted other factors. It noted a “meaningful” increase in spending after Christmas, which could be suggestive of looking for post-holiday promotions and discounts.

  • Will HF Sinclair (DINO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    HF Sinclair (DINO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Chiefs or Eagles? Quant Finds Closest-Ever Super Bowl Matchup

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is so evenly split that not even Wall Street can figure out who might have the upper hand. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS M

  • Most disaster giving goes to relief efforts, not rebuilding

    The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated a long-running pattern in giving by foundations and charities for health and natural disasters, a new Chronicle analysis of nine years of data show. The rest went to helping communities prepare for hurricanes, droughts, life-threatening spread of disease, and other problems as well as to recovery and rebuilding. The amount of money foundations and charities gave in response to COVID-19 is stunning compared with the past.

  • Orca mothers make 'lifelong sacrifice' for sons

    Rearing a son is a lifelong cost for a killer whale mother, a decades-long study reveals.

  • The 10 Hungriest Super Bowl Tweets of All Time

    This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the world’s most hotly anticipated Sunday of the year. But on the internet, an even fiercer event is set to take place: the battle of food brands on Twitter, hungry for attention. They’re duking it out to win our hearts and stomachs.

  • Amid ChatGPT frenzy, a hundred followers bloom in China

    Technological breakthroughs in the U.S. never fail to inspire challengers, followers and opportunists in China. It's ChatGPT's turn to capture the imagination of the world's largest internet population. On WeChat, ChatGPT's "trending index," an indicator of a keyword's popularity on the social network, rose 155 folds within the last 30 days.

  • Will Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Up to the Hype?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.Who else is excited for the major TV event on Sunday, the one that will capture the attention of the entire globe and likely set new viewership records? I’m referring, of course, to the… Rihanna concert.LOL! I’m so silly. Bet you haven’t heard that joke b

  • Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries

    Researchers have developed a new technique that can turn decommissioned mines into long-term energy storage solutions

  • ‘Humbled and honored’: Super Bowl to honor 50 years of female flyers

    An all-female team will be at the controls for the military flyover before the football game for the first time

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has loaded up on these 2 small-cap names for the last 7 trading sessions

    The famed money manager scooped up shares of a metal 3D printing firm and a clinical-stage oncology treatment company.

  • Boeing 737 MAX plea deal withstands challenge from crash victims' families

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday denied a legal bid by families of the victims of two Boeing 737 MAX crashes to reopen or reject a January 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part of the $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design. The families had asked the court to strip Boeing of immunity from prosecution, toss out, revise or supervise the agreement and order disclosure of information about Boeing's conduct.

  • Statue of notorious Dred Scott justice removed from Capitol

    The statue of Roger Taney will be replaced by a new work honoring Justice Thurgood Marshall, a champion of civil rights.

  • Quake brings chance for Syria's Assad to ease isolation

    On his first public visit touring the destruction wreaked by this week’s deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad on Friday pointedly shamed the West for shunning his country. The embattled president may see the disaster, which shattered much of northern Syria, as an opportunity to push for an easing of his country’s isolation — if not from the United States and the European Union, which have enforced sanctions for years over the long, brutal civil war, then from Arab nations. “The West prioritized politics over the humanitarian situation,” Assad told a group of reporters while visiting the Aleppo neighborhood of Masharqa, devastated by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake.

  • Valentine's Day jewelry gift guide: Gorgeous pieces you can still get by Valentine's Day

    The best jewelry gifts to give on Valentine's Day include bracelets, rings and watches from Blue Nile, Kendra Scott, Brilliant Earth, Pandora and more.

  • Police force investigating Epsom deaths made ‘failings’ in prior domestic abuse gun case

    The police force that issued a shotgun licence to alleged double killer George Pattison was told four years ago to address “failings” in another double murder by a licensed gun owner.