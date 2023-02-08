Quake Latest: Turkish Army in Rescue Operations; Oil Flows Begin

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey began deploying thousands of soldiers in areas struck by two massive earthquakes, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of a three-month state of emergency.

The death toll across Turkey and neighboring Syria is nearing 8,000, while more than 11,000 buildings have been damaged from the temblors that struck Monday, trapping many inside in freezing temperatures.

Iraq said it resumed oil flows to key export terminal Ceyhan after Turkish authorities had announced a temporary halt after the first big quake. Turkey’s government is overwhelmed by the extent of the damage to infrastructure, logistical problems and aid needed to assist the 13.4 million people living in the disaster zone. Dozens of countries have so far offered help.

Key Developments

(All times Istanbul, GMT +3)

Turkey Deploys Commandos in Quake Zone (07:50 a.m.)

The Turkish military has been sending thousands of commandos and other units to the quake zone from barracks located in the country’s west and Cyprus.

Before the most recent period of mobilization began, 7,500 soldiers were already helping rescue operations, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said late Tuesday.

Turkey’s Death Toll Nears 6,000 (3:45 a.m.)

Turkey’s vice president said the death toll in the country has climbed to 5,894. In Syria, at least 1,832 were killed in government and rebel-controlled areas, according to an AP report.

Scenes of young children, a pregnant woman and other victims still being pulled to safety highlight the thousands of people who have been rescued so far.

Main Opposition Leader Holds Erdogan Responsible (2:24 a.m.)

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition party CHP, said he will not treat disaster management as something to be “above politics,” adding that President Erdogan is responsible for the failures and “corruption” that amplified the damage.

“I don’t need to be in solidarity with Erdogan and his palace,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video posted on Twitter. Erdogan has held talks with many opposition leaders since the quakes but hasn’t called Kilicdaroglu.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Says Oil Flows to Ceyhan Resumed (00:44 a.m.)

Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish government said it resumed crude oil flows to Ceyhan port late Tuesday.

Death Toll Exceeds 5,000 (9:35 p.m.)

Fatalities in Turkey rose to 5,434 with more than 31,000 injured, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey Treasury Allows Companies to Declare Force Majeure (8:11 p.m.)

Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry extended payment period for taxes, other payables to the government for companies in areas struck by the quake until July 31.

Egypt’s Sisi Offers Condolences, Aid to Erdogan (6:54 p.m.)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi offered humanitarian aid to Turkey over the quakes, according to a statement. Turkey and Egypt recently began to normalize their ties following years of a strained relationship.

Turkish Stocks Enter Bear Market (6:16 p.m.)

The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 8.6% lower on Tuesday in a broad-based selloff, with Turkish Airlines and the refiner Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS weighing on the gauge. The index, which is the worst-performing major equity market in the world this year, has dropped 20% from its peak in Jan. 2 and entered a technical bear market.

The removal of a temporary deposit rule, which requires traders to have stocks ready in their brokerage account in order to execute trades, by the country’s market regulator likely exacerbated the move on Tuesday, which was the biggest drop since March 2021.

Thousands Grapple With Devastation in Northern Syria (5:51 p.m.)

In northern Syria, an area dealing with death, destruction and displacement caused by war and conflict for more than a decade, people were trying to respond to the consequences of the devastating earthquake and aftershocks with limited resources. “This catastrophe is much bigger than us, we need the intervention of states,” emergency response force White Helmets co-founder Ismail Al-Abdullah told Bloomberg.

Mohamed Hamze, spokesman the Syrian American Medical Society, said there’s an urgent need for medical and surgical supplies. He urged global actors to work with Turkey on opening all major border crossings between Syria and Turkey to allow relief and rescue equipment, teams and supplies to flow in as quickly as possible.

Northwest Syria is home to about 4.4 million people. The area is under the control of a mishmash of rebel groups — some of them backed by Turkey following multiple cross-border offensives in recent years.

Erdogan Declares State of Emergency (2:53 p.m.)

The Turkish president declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces to cope with the aftermath of the twin earthquakes.

Emergency rule, which needs to be approved by parliament, would enable the government to take extraordinary security and financial measures in the stricken areas.

Turkey Orders Resumption of Crude Oil Flow to Ceyhan Terminal (11:20 a.m.)

Turkey ordered the restart of oil flows to its Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter. The state pipeline operator had halted flows as a precaution on Monday morning and gave the restart order after completing its checks, the official said, adding that flows would begin shortly.

Iraq hopes to resume pumping oil through Turkey on Tuesday afternoon after safety checks revealed no damage.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu, Firat Kozok, Beril Akman, Taylan Bilgic, Ugur Yilmaz and Patrick Sykes.

