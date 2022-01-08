Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Quaker Chemical's shares before the 13th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.66 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Quaker Chemical has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current share price of $227.63. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Quaker Chemical is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Quaker Chemical's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Quaker Chemical's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Quaker Chemical is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Quaker Chemical has delivered an average of 5.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Quaker Chemical is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Quaker Chemical an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Quaker Chemical has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Quaker Chemical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

