Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products

The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a recall from December, now asking consumers toss out certain cereals and snack bars, like its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella. Photo by Famartin/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a granola product recall from December, asking customers to toss out certain cereals and snacks, such as its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes Quaker Granola Bars, Quaker Cereal, Cap'n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal, Instant Oatmeals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, Munchies Mix Munch Mix and Snack Boxes

The recall does not include Quaker Oats, Instant Oats, Grits, Oat Bran, Oat Flour or Rice Snacks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the source for most of these illnesses, according to the agency.

In 2023, cantaloupes, fresh diced onions, ground beef, raw cookie dough and flour were all recalled due outbreaks of salmonella.

Most people who get ill from salmonella have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and recover without specific treatment. Although, some people's illness may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

The FDA advised consumers to check their pantries for any of the products listed in the advisory dispose of them.

Consumers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST weekdays at 800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.