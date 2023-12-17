Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination
Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.
Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
The "Big Bang Theory" star took over the quiz show following the death of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.
Follow UFC 296, featuring two world title fights and a stacked undercard, right here on Yahoo Sports.
Over the past several years, NVIDIA has established itself a major platform for robotics simulation, prototyping and deployment. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Simulation: Models will be able to accelerate simulation development, bridging the gaps between 3D technical artists and developers, by building scenes, constructing environments and generating assets.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
The YouTuber landed a pretty uppercut to flatten his 35-year-old opponent.
Major League Soccer's decision to send reserve teams to the Open Cup uprooted decades of history and unmasked the league’s self-interest.
This week, we drive the Mazda3, Lexus TX and Honda Passport TrailSport, and discuss the Cadillac Vistiq, Tesla recalls, Scout Motors, dead cars and more.
Personal loans and lines of credit are helpful loan products, but differ in how they function. We cover how each works and how to decide which is best for you.
From teeth whitening to face saving, these are the beauty items you scooped up.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Anyone would love to receive this sparkly, minimalist card case.
With "Barbie" in ASL, its translator hopes "it sends the message that Deaf people and sign language have a place in the world."
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.
Warmies are designed to be heated up in the microwave for a more soothing plushie experience — they're cute, cuddly and ready to ship.
To hear the hype from vendors, you would think that enterprise buyers are all in when it comes to generative AI. Throughout this year, as vendors feverishly announced new generative AI-fueled products, CIOs took note. The big exception is when technology enables companies to operate more efficiently, and do more with less.