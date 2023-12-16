Quaker Oats recalls numerous products over salmonella concerns
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Numerous Quaker Oats products were recalled Friday after the company found that they could be contaminated with the salmonella bacteria.
In an announcement posted on the FDA website, the Quaker Oats Company said the products were sold across the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.
Only the following products were affected, so the company urged customers to check if they have them. Quaker Oats said it has not heard of any illnesses so far.
Product Description
Size
UPC
Best Before
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
5ct
30000314074
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
30000004081
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
5ct
30000316856
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
30000004098
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
36ct
30000567609
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
14ct 13 oz
30000576533
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000562468
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
8ct
30000311820
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000450178
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
30000573402
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30000566237
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000563045
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
03077504
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
8ct
30000576519
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
28ct
3000057787
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
28ct
30000312575
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
40ct
30000571231
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
28ct
30000569504
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
28ct
30000311639
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
8ct
30000311868
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
1ct
30000003442
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
8ct
30000311752
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000571682
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000565506
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
1ct
30000003435
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
8ct
30000311875
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
8ct
30000311769
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
8ct
30000311943
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000450109
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000564998
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
60ct
30000575185
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
8ct
30000311806
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000568798
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
03076709
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
8ct
30000311844
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000567265
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000565513
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
03077601
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
1ct
03076806
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
8ct
30000311813
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000573174
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000568804
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
8ct
30000311882
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
14ct
30000575284
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
30000451304
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
30000573419
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30000566244
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
48ct
30000317709
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000562093
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000565520
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
30000577257
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
60ct
30000577349
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
6ct
30000312698
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
30000450529
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
24ct
30000576809
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
30ct
30000569061
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
34ct
30000311653
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
6ct
30000312711
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
30000311332
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
14ct 15 oz
30000567272
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
48ct
30000574836
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
12ct
30000572733
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
12ct
30000572757
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
17 oz
30000575758
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
17 oz
30000575765
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
2PK
30000573488
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
24.1 oz
30000572429
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
24.1 oz
30000572436
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
2PK
30000577721
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
69 oz
30000436073
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
18 oz
30000571627
Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
2PK
30000577783
Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
20ct Box 378 oz
30000577325
Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
20ct Box 344 oz
30000577318
Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
20ct
28400715607
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
40ct
28400697965
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct 36.205
28400714259
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
28400713375
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
28400714273
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
40ct
28400698009
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
28400713368
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
40ct
28400734868
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Salmonella can cause serious and deadly infections in children, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems. Healthy individuals can suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
If the bacteria breach the bloodstream, it could cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.
