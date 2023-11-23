Quaker Run fire is 100% contained. Wildfire affected 3,937 acres on private, state and federal lands

LURAY — Shenandoah National Park has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area previously closed due to the Quaker Run Fire, according to a press release from the National Park Service. These areas were closed to the public while crews worked to remove fire weakened trees.

On Nov. 17, the Quaker Run Fire was declared 100% contained, the Nov. 22 release said. Firefighters and support staff from Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Madison County, and National Park Service worked to contain the fire, which affected 3,937 acres on private, state and federal lands.

About 700 acres were within Shenandoah’s boundary. Shenandoah National Park thanks the Southern Area Gold Incident Management Team for their assistance in managing and containing the Quaker Run Fire, the release said.

Shenandoah’s complete fire ban remains in effect. All open-air fires are prohibited including in picnic area and campgrounds.

To keep track of Virginia wildfires, visit The News Leader's wildfire, smoke map.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Shenandoah National Park wildfire affected 3,937 acres is contained