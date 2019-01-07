In the Quaker tradition, this man helps volunteers connect with prisoners

In the 19 years and seven months that Jim Marren spent behind bars following a conviction for marijuana distribution, he was shuffled from one federal penitentiary to another.

But for much of the time, one thing was consistent for Mr. Marren: He received regular visits from volunteers with the nonprofit Prisoner Visitation and Support (PVS). He recalls visitors Joe and Gene, among others, and their conversations about everything from books and music to current events and daily routines.

“I looked at these visitors as people who I could depend upon to give me a true view of the outside world,” Marren says. “They allowed me to feel as if I was a part of the outside world. They shared everything – family, highs and lows.”

Marren is one of countless thousands who have had a listening ear behind bars because of the Philadelphia-based PVS, which is marking a half-century of service. The nonprofit manages a force of volunteers scattered across the United States and provides regular visits to at least 2,000 inmates a month across 122 federal institutions and six military prisons.

“The purpose is to visit people in prison who are having a terrible time,” says PVS's executive director, Steve Gotzler. “We have no interest [in] whether they are guilty or innocent or anything like that – just to treat them like humans.”

FROM THE VIETNAM WAR ERA

The nonprofit was founded in 1968 to continue a Quaker tradition of caring for prisoners. It began with the mission of visiting conscientious objectors during the Vietnam War, but organizers realized the service could benefit a broader population. The Federal Bureau of Prisons granted the organization access to all federal institutions in 1972, and the Department of Defense did the same in 1975 for military prisons. According to the nonprofit, it remains the only interfaith, volunteer visitation program with access to all these facilities.

The organization’s priority is to visit prisoners who don’t usually receive visits from family and friends, as well as those who are in solitary confinement, on death row, or serving long sentences. The objective behind the visits is to give inmates regular contact from the outside world both to help them cope with prison life and to prepare them for successful reentry.

“Most people are going to get back out of prison someday,” Mr. Gotzler says. “The more connection they have to the outside world before they get out, the more likely it is that they are going to be useful when they get out, and not reoffend and be a burden on society.”

Like Marren, Gotzler served time in federal prison, after a felony conviction for nonviolent drug and conspiracy charges. He spent about seven years behind bars, during which he earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin and taught GED classes – something he still does.

Gotzler was unexpectedly paroled in his early 40s, and he found himself searching for a successful reentry. He was encouraged by two fellow inmates – a lawyer and a former judge – to consider law school, and within three weeks of his release, he began attending law school at Rutgers University in Newark, N.J.

While in school, he joined the National Lawyers Guild and was at one point a national officer. He also helped in the early stages of The November Coalition, an organization of inmates and families lobbying to change the nation’s drug laws.

He later worked for the Public Interest Law Center and then for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). He next moved to the Pennsylvania Prison Society, where he designed and launched a successful mentoring program for men nearing release from state prisons. After a few years there, he took his leadership role with PVS about a year ago.

In a recent interview at the nonprofit’s office, Gotzler spoke about the importance of inmates receiving visitors.

“Prison life is a very strange place. It is extremely regimented; it is cold and isolating,” he says. “The visit connects them to the greater sea of humanity. They are running across normal everyday people who have jobs, drive cars, [and] have problems.”

He also notes the modeling that can result when prisoners see how the visitors live their lives – which is important, he says, because many in prison didn’t have a normal upbringing.