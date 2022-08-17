Quakertown police searching for man who went missing nearly a week ago

Quakertown police are asking for the community's help as they continue to search for a man who went missing nearly a week ago. The department said Adam Smith, 39, walked away from a medical facility in the borough on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Smith may be confused or wandering around the Quakertown area because of medical reasons, according to authorities. Smith was last seen in the area of Front Street and Park Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Police released a photo of Smith on Friday, but as of Wednesday he had not been located.

He has brown eyes, long brown hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a green button down or black shirt, green or tan shorts and gray slip-on shoes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police continue to put out more fliers seeking information on Smith's whereabouts. Neighboring departments are also aware of Smith. Anyone who sees Smith or has additional information that could help find him are asked to contact Quakertown police by calling 911 or 215-536-5002.

