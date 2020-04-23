QualChoice to Provide Critical Supplies and Community Supports during the COVID-19 Pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across Arkansas are facing challenges that extend beyond medical care and includes basic daily needs. To ensure community members have access to crucial supplies during this time of need, QualChoice, in partnership with its parent company Centene Corporation, will be purchasing Walmart gift cards for distribution to Arkansans in need to use on essential items. QualChoice will deliver the cards to local providers and other community resources for distribution to individuals in need. The Walmart gift cards will have a value of $35 and can be used to purchase essential items, including diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies, and books.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and have extended beyond medical care to affect people's access to the basic essentials they need in their everyday lives," said John Ryan, CEO. "QualChoice wants to help ensure we're supporting the additional needs of communities during this challenging time."

QualChoice, in partnership with Centene Corporation is also providing additional resources to communities across Arkansas. Through partnerships with local organizations such as the Arkansas Food Bank, Healthy Connections, Hoover Treatment Center, Lucie's Place and others. QualChoice is working to provide food and essential resources to those who need it most.

About QualChoice and Centene Corporation

Since 1994 QualChoice has been supporting Arkansas residents through its quality life and health products. QualChoice provides the best value in health benefits for Arkansas companies, families and individuals.

QCA Health Plan, Inc. (QCA) is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) licensed with the State of Arkansas. All Point of Service (POS) products are underwritten by QCA. QualChoice Life and Health Insurance Company, Inc. (QCLHIC) is a life and health insurance company licensed with the State of Arkansas. All Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and ancillary products are underwritten by QCLHIC.



Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors.

