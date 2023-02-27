Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature

FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai
Stephen Nellis
·1 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it was working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices.

The San Diego, California-based company, which is the world's biggest supplier of chips that connect mobile phones to wireless data networks, said it is working with Honor, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi Corp to develop the devices.

Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available. Qualcomm announced that it was adding the capabilities to its chips earlier this year.

Qualcomm's work with Android device makers is likely to intensify competition between those brands and Apple Inc, which last year unveiled the ability to send emergency satellite messages as one of the flagship features of its newest iPhone lineup. Those new iPhones contain a chip from Qualcomm, though Apple told Reuters that they also contain custom hardware and software that are proprietary to Apple.

Qualcomm did not say when the new satellite messaging features from the Android smartphone brands named on Monday would become available. Earlier this year, Qualcomm said that some Android phones would have the features by the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch warn against internet toll as EU looks to Big Tech to fund networks

    The Netherlands on Monday warned against hitting Big Tech with a so-called internet toll to help pay for billions of euros in network investments, saying such a move may breach net neutrality rules and lead to price hikes for Europeans. The comments by Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens marked the first by an EU country after EU industry chief Thierry Breton kicked off a consultation last Thursday on who should foot the bill to roll out costly 5G and broadband. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and other operators have long lobbied for a Big Tech contribution and have found an ally in Breton, a former chief executive at Orange.

  • 8 Aldi Foods That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List

    Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking...

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Did ‘Immeasurable’ Damage to Crypto Industry: Ava Labs CEO

    Emin Gün Sirer said Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraud tarnished the crypto industry’s goodwill.

  • China Renaissance says missing founder Bao Fan is assisting Chinese authorities in an investigation

    Bao Fan, a rainmaker in China's technology industry, is assisting Chinese authorities in an investigation, his company China Renaissance Holdings announced on Sunday, 10 days after it said its founder and chairman could not be contacted. The investment banker, born in 1970, was "cooperating in an investigation carried out by certain authorities" in mainland China, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a stock exchange filing. It did not elaborate on whether the probe was conducted by China's law-

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are up 14% year to date, outperforming the 4% return of the S&P 500 index. There are good reasons Apple stock is leading the market higher in 2023. Most importantly, Apple appears set to introduce new revenue streams over the next several years that could send its stock much higher.

  • What you need to know about Tuesday’s student-debt relief Supreme Court showdown

    ‘The stakes are actually quite large’: Up to $20,000 in student-debt relief per borrower will be on line this week.

  • '1923' Fans Are Seriously Riled Up After "Frustrating" Finale

    Season 1 of 1923 ended without much resolution. Paramount+ has confirmed that the Yellowstone spinoff show will return for season 2.

  • Australian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements

    Two members of Australia's central bank governing board will stand aside when their terms end later this year to make way for fresh appointments, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers weeks ahead of the release of a formal review into the bank. Mark Barnaba and Wendy Craik will finish their five year terms on the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting committee in May and August, respectively, according to the bank's website. Chalmers said Barnaba, deputy chair of Fortescue Metal Group, and Craik, chair of the CSIRO Oceans Atmosphere Advisory Board, had agreed to not seek another term.

  • Adani Stocks Fall as Firm Starts Tour to Win Back Debt Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Adani Group stocks slid just as the embattled conglomerate kicked off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Cri

  • 5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

    At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League.

  • Investors Will Want Malayan United Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MUIIND) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • Warren Buffett: 'There will be no finish line' at Berkshire Hathaway

    Seven key takeaways from Warren Buffett's latest wide-ranging letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett Says Investors Ate Tons of Peanut Brittle at Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Peanut brittle was the big takeaway from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s earnings day. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestToward the end of his annual letter to shareholders on Saturday, Warren

  • More than 450,000 remain without power in Michigan after ice storm

    More than 450,000 Michigan locations remain without power Saturday following an ice storm that brought freezing temperatures to the state. The power-outage tracking website poweroutage.us reported that more than 470,000 customers, mostly in the southeastern part of the state where the storm hit, are experiencing outages as of Saturday morning. Wayne County, which is home…

  • Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) may have helped create some millionaires in the past. Since then, Shiba Inu has had trouble keeping those dreams alive. The cryptocurrency sank along with the general market last year.

  • Northern Irish police arrest sixth man over shooting of detective

    A 71-year-old man was detained in Omagh under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement. Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 arrested earlier in connection with the attack remain in police custody. Caldwell, a serving police officer for 26 years, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

  • A woman who got locked out of her Apple account minutes after her iPhone was stolen and had $10,000 taken from her bank account says Apple was 'not helpful at all'

    Reyhan Ayas was standing outside a bar in New York when a man snatched her iPhone and ran off. She said that was only the start of her Apple ordeal.

  • Nvidia will be dominant in AI and the cloud for the next decade, says portfolio manager; 'How can you not own this?'

    "AI is something that's revolutionizing the way we will work, the way we will compute, the way we will interact with our society."

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.