Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

FILE PHOTO: Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates amid soaring demand for its chips used in devices from phones to internet-run gadgets on the back of an uptick in 5G and cloud adoption.

With 5G services rolling out across the United States and being increasingly adopted worldwide, Qualcomm is set to gain with its flagship chips that enable phones to connect to mobile data networks.

The company continues to benefit from the exit of Huawei Technologies from the smart phone market, which has led to many other Chinese phone brands including Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo to turn to Qualcomm for their chip needs.

"Android is driving the growth. Android is over 60% revenue growth year over year in our results... there is tremendous opportunity with the change in the OEM mix in China, and we're capitalizing on it," Qualcomm chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala told Reuters.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $9.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue in the first quarter was $10.7 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $10.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its chip segment had first-quarter revenue of $8.85 billion, above analyst expectations of $8.69 billion, according to data from FactSet.

Net income rose to $3.69 billion, or $3.23 per share, from $2.51 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm Easily Beats December-Quarter Goals, Guides Higher

    Wireless-chip maker Qualcomm late Wednesday easily beat Wall Street's expectations for the December quarter. But Qualcomm stock fell in extended trading.

  • Qualcomm stock drops following earnings, outlook beat

    Qualcomm Inc. shares gave back regular session gains --- and then some --- in the extended session Wednesday even as the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates.

  • Qualcomm earnings: Strategist describes 'a company that is in some ways reinventing itself'

    SIG Senior Equity Analyst Christopher Rolland and Morningstar Technology Equity Strategist Abhinav Davuluri join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm and competitors.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast as Smartphone Chip Sales Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its base of smartphone chips hit some snags in the latest quarter. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets WrapBonuses Rain on Wall Street Bankers in Biggest Payout in DecadeSeaWorld

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Stock Market Stays In Rally Mode Despite Ugly PayPal Sell-Off; Qualcomm Rises Sharply Ahead Of Results

    Early gains faded for the Nasdaq composite in late-afternoon trading Wednesday despite bullish earnings reports and price gains for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Alphabet (GOOGL). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.6% in the stock market today, helped by solid performances from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Travelers (TRV). The S&P 500 was up 0.9% as several real estate investment...

  • Meta Stock Tumbles on Weak Earnings and a Disappointing Outlook

    Fourth-quarter results from Facebook's parent company came in below Wall Street estimates. The first-quarter outlook was even weaker. The stock is down more than 20% in late trading.

  • Why did Egypt choose to buy South Korea’s K9 howitzer?

    Egypt expressed interest in updating its artillery systems in 2009, but efforts were postponed for nearly a decade amid the Arab Spring. Now the African nation has chosen a system by Hanwha.

  • Why PayPal Stock's 25% Earnings Plunge Is a Buying Opportunity

    PayPal stock is getting crushed on Wednesday after earnings. Here's why bulls might consider buying.

  • Meta shares slide more than 20% on earnings miss, weak guidance

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 19% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • Are These 2 Worst-Performing Value Stocks Ready to Soar in 2022?

    Value stocks have long been overshadowed and outperformed by growth stocks, but they should have their day in 2022. The primary reason is that the two prevailing factors in the economy right now -- inflation and rising interest rates -- generally favor value stocks. Value stocks are typically those of more established companies that are better able to raise their prices in times of inflation as demand for their products -- think food and energy -- remain high.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • How Did Hedge Funds’ Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Bets Fare?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • PayPal stock dives to worst day on record after ‘ugly’ earnings report

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s rough stretch continued Wednesday after the payment-technology company delivered an outlook that highlighted spending pressures and brought a strategic change in the way the company will approach user growth.

  • Meta Platforms Stock Plunges After Former Facebook Misses Q4 Forecast

    Shares in Meta Platforms, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, plunged in after-hours trading after the company missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings in the fourth quarter. The stock, which has already been under pressure, dropped 19% soon after the numbers hit, with the decline soon surpassing 21% to shave $190 billion from the […]

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounce Pauses on Low Volume

    Bitcoin (BTC) buyers took a breather on Wednesday as trading volume continued to decline. Analysts are waiting for a catalyst to push prices higher or lower given the lack of conviction among buyers and sellers. Meanwhile, ETH is rising relative to BTC.

  • Insurer MetLife's quarterly profit beats on higher investment gains

    New York-based MetLife's net investment income jumped 7% on an adjusted basis to $5.2 billion, bolstered by higher returns from its private equity investments. Insurance providers worldwide have recorded rising investment returns over the past year as markets continue to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump, helping offset a jump in claim payouts related to the coronavirus crisis. Adjusted earnings for the insurer's U.S. business fell 37% to $640 million from unfavorable underwriting, while Asia posted a 19% rise thanks to higher investment income.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]

  • 5 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in February

    Investing in real estate stocks is a great way to generate passive income. You don't have to be rich to build a diversified real estate portfolio thanks to real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded businesses that acquire and rent out properties and pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. REITs typically focus on a specific niche within real estate, so investors can quickly build a portfolio with exposure to many property types and generate the passive income they need without having to have a fortune already.